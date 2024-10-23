‘The Office’ Sets Mexican Adaptation With ‘La Oficina’ at Prime Video

Mexico is getting its own remake of “The Office.”

“La Oficina” comes from Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios and Gary “Gaz” Alazraki’s Máquina Vega, the companies announced Wednesday. It will be based off the cult hit BBC series starring Ricky Gervais that blossomed into the U.S. spinoff starring Steve Carell. Alazraki will serve as director and executive producer on the series, with Marcos Bucay as showrunner.

The show takes place in Aguascalientes at a family business called Jabones Olimpo. The office is run by Jerónimo Ponce III and like many bosses in these series, he’s in over his head. The rest of the employees are forced to deal with the headache of working for an unqualified manager.

The series is the latest remake to use the comedy mockumentary format. Prime Video – where “La Oficina” will stream exclusively in Latin America, Brazil and Spain – already launched an Australian version. There have also been remakes set in France, Chile and Poland.

“It’s really exciting to do our own version of one of the most successful comedies of all time,” Alonso Aguilar, head of Mexico Originals at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The Mexican office worker subculture is one of the richest and most surreal in the world, and with Marcos Bucay and Gaz Alazraki, the two most successful comedy creators in the country, we know we have something unique that will surpass all expectations and leave fans of previous versions speechless.”

“I’ve wanted to adapt ‘The Office’ since I bought the Ricky Gervais DVDs in 2003,” Alazraki added. “Everything about the humor and the format makes me consider it the bravest comedy I’ve ever seen … it’s an honor for me to have the opportunity to do this version, ‘La Oficina,’ with such a talented partner as Marcos, whom I have admired since all his videoclips became viral sensations. I thank Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant for trusting us with their baby and there is no better partner than Prime Video to try to make all of Mexico laugh about the work experience in our country.”

“La Oficina” marks the second Spanish language remake of the series after “La Ofis” ran in Chile in 2008.

“Doing the Mexican version of ‘The Office’ is a dream, since it was precisely thanks to the original series, ‘The Office,’ that I decided to write comedy,” Bucay said. “This series is a celebration of Mexican office culture and will be a pleasant surprise, as we have managed to take the format of ‘The Office’ and really make it for Mexicans.”

This is far from the only thing happening in “The Office” ecosystem. A spinoff of the U.S. series is in the works at Peacock. It’s set to star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore and will take place at a struggling newspaper. Here’s the official logline: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

