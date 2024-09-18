‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ Episode Release Schedule

Ryan Murphy’s latest iteration of the “American Story” anthology series is here. This time the executive producer will divulge the “American Sports Story” of NFL star Aaron Hernandez, his rise and fall from grace during his tenure on the New England Patriots.

The FX series is based on the podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.” from The Boston Globe and Wondery, released in 2018. From the mind of Murphy, this limited series will detail Hernandez’s early life until his final days in a Massachusetts maximum correctional facility.

“American Sports Story” is just one expansion of Murphy’s “American Story” anthology franchise. Murphy has upcoming seasons of the franchise currently in production, including “American Love Story,” following the relationship between John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carol Bessette, a renewed season four of “American Crime Story” and the latest “American Horror Stories,” in honor of “Huluween.”

The Murphy fall continues with highly anticipated projects like Netflix’s “Monsters” and FX’s “Grotesquerie.” There’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s a complete guide to the “American Sports Story” release date and episode schedule to keep it straight.

When does “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” premiere?

The latest installment of Murphy’s “American Story” will have a two-episode premiere on FX Tuesday, “Sept. 17,” at 10 p.m. and will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes will be released at the same time on Sept. 17, but subsequent episodes will be released weekly. “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” will conclude its limited 10-episode run on Nov. 12.

Episode One: “If It’s to Be” – Tues. Sept. 17

Episode Two: “Consequences, with Extreme Prejudice” – Tues. Sept. 17

Episode Three: “Pray the Gay Away” – Tues. Sept. 24

Episode Four: “Birthday Money” – Tues. Oct. 1

Episode Five: “The Man” – Tues. Oct. 8

Episode Six – Tues. Oct. 15

Episode Seven – Tues. Oct. 22

Episode Eight – Tues. Oct. 29

Episode Nine: “What’s Left Behind” – Tues. Nov. 5

Episode Ten: “Who Killed Aaron Hernandez” – Tues. Nov. 12

What is “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” about?

The FX series will follow the rise and fall of former NFL Patriots tight end, Aaron Hernandez. The first installment of “American Sports Story” was based on The Boston Globe and Wondery’s podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.” Starring “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” breakout Joshua Rivera, the series will explore Hernandez’s early life and career, including his arrests, murder convictions and suicide.

Patrick Schwarzenegger will play Tim Tebow, Hernandez’s teammate at the University of Florida and on the New England Patriots. Other notable cast members include Lindsay Mendez, Tammy Blanchard and Ean Castellanos.

Watch the trailer here: