‘America’s Got Talent’ Showrunner Jason Raff Out After 19 Seasons

Longtime “America’s Got Talent” showrunner Jason Raff has departed the show, TheWrap has learned.

Raff, who helped develop the NBC competition show and has been with “America’s Got Talent” since its debut in 2006, has exited “America’s Got Talent” after serving as showrunner for 19 seasons. He most recently served as showrunner for Season 19, which wrapped production in September.

Sam Donnelly will continue on as the sole showrunner for the series, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap. Deadline, who first reported the news of Raff’s exit, reported that Raff was told he was being let go the day after Season 19 ended due to budget cuts. NBC declined comment.

“Over the last 19 years Jason has been instrumental in growing ‘AGT’ to become the world’s largest talent showcase,” Fremantle COO Suzanne Lopez said in a statement. “His vision and creativity are top-notch, and we are incredibly grateful for all of his contributions to this franchise.”

In addition to helming the flagship series, Raff has produced several “AGT” spinoff series, including “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,” which debuted in winter 2024, “America’s Got Talent: All Stars,” two seasons of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019 and 2020 and one season of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” Overall, Raff has produced 485 episodes of “America’s Got Talent.”

