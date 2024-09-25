‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19 Winner Revealed: Who Took Home the $1 Million Prize?

10 finalists vied for America’s vote to win the NBC competition show

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell in "America's Got Talent"(Trae Patton/NBC)

“America’s Got Talent” has named the winner for Season 19.

After 10 acts took the stage during the Sept. 17 final performances, audiences locked in their votes for their favorite act, which was revealed during Tuesday’s two-hour finale. At the end of the episode, singer Richard Goodall was crowned the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 19, taking home the $1 million prize and a new 2024 Kia EV9.

Goodall won over America’s hearts, as well as judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara. The 10 finalists included dancing dog duo Roni Sagi & Rhythm, aerial drones Sky Elements, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, magician Solange Kardinaly, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, aerial duo Sebastian and Sonia, singer Dee Dee Simon, as well as dance groups Brent Street and AIRFOOTWORKS.

Emily Gold (Credit: GoFundMe)
Prior to unveiling the Season 19 winner, the NBC competition show hosted a slew of talented performers to take the stage during Tuesday’s finale, from Olympic royalty like Simone Biles and the Gold Over America Tour to Michael Bublé.

Other performers for Tuesday’s show included Neal Schon and members of Journey, Steve Aoki, Gabriel Iglesias, the Las Vegas cast of “Magic Mike Live,” Andra Day and the Detroit Youth Choir, who competed on both “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 and “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.”

“America’s Got Talent” Season 19 debuted on NBC on Tuesday, May 28, with live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium kicking off Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and results shows broadcasting Wednesday nights from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. Terry Crews also returned as host alongside the judges, and Cowell reprised his role as an executive producer for the show for the new season.

Last season, dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane scored the $1 million grand prize and a headlining performance slot in “America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live” at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the Season 18 winners.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

