Emily Gold, Cheerleader Featured on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Dies by Suicide at 17

Emily Gold, who performed on “America’s Got Talent” a month ago, has died by suicide at the age of 17.

The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office told People that LGold, a los Osos High School dancer, was found dead on Friday, Sept. 13 at 11:52 and was discovered under a bridge on the eastbound 210 in Rancho Cucamonga.

“When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210,” California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said. “The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Last month, Gold joined the rest of the LOHS dance team on “America’s Got Talent.” They advanced all the way to the quarterfinals before finally being eliminated. Their performance was still strong enough to earn accolades from Simon Cowell.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” Cowell said after the group’s May audition. “What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help raise money for Gold’s family. It has a goal of $50,000 and is over halfway to achieving it.

“With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away,” the fundraiser read. “As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.