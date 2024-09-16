Donald Glover Says He Wants ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Prequel ‘Lando’ to ‘Bring Fun’ Back to the Franchise | Video

Donald Glover said the next “Star Wars” chapter “Lando” is still totally happening and it won’t only bring forth a new chapter centered on his character Lando Calrissian, he also wants the film to give fans of the franchise more joy.

“I just want it to be fun, like, as a ‘Star Wars’ fan myself, I think it’s important that there just needs to be more fun being had,” Glover said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “It’s very hard to have fun right now. It’s tough because there are very serious things happening and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly, so I get why things are serious.”

He continued, “But part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment and I just feel like we’re lacking in that department.”

The multitalented star gave the world a preview of himself as Lando in the prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and is now set to blast off fully as the character in “Lando,” which was originally set to be a Disney+ series. The movie will be completely centered on the smooth-talking smuggler-to-noble leader and how he rose to his status in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Glover’s push for more fun stems from his belief that “Star Wars” altogether became too serious.

“’Star Wars,’ I love it, but sometimes it be super serious. Sometimes it be, like, way too serious. It’s like everything that has to do with the Skywalkers, is like so serious,” he said. “Lando, I think the best part about him is he’s a scoundrel, you know, and I feel like people can relate to that. And he’s probably like, ‘Man, this war is whack. I need money,’ which I feel everyone can relate to. So, I want to just bring fun to ‘Star Wars’. I just want it to be fun.”

In the midst of managing the inner-workings of “Lando’s” production, Glover postponed his Childish Gambino farewell tour to “focus on his mental health.”

“Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” the artist announced last week. He then told fans to “hold onto [their] tickets,” assuring them that “all tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled.” Glover concluded his message by thanking his fans for “the privacy … the support [and] … the love.”