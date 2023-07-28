Donald and Stephen Glover are set to co-write the upcoming Lando Calrissian series for Disney+, following “Dear White People” writer Justin Simien‘s reported exit from the “Star Wars” spin-off.

Simien reportedly left the Lucasfilm show last summer to focus on directing the “Haunted Mansion” remake set to premiere in theaters Friday. “Lando” was first announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020, without providing details on whether it would center the character as portrayed by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy or by Glover in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Kennedy later confirmed that the show would center on Glover’s Lando, with the artist’s busy schedule delaying production. “It’s not for lack of trying. It’s just that he’s a very busy guy,” she told Cinemablend in May 2022. “He’s got another series, and I think one other thing, and then he’ll come our way. So patiently waiting.”

As first reported by Above the Line, Lucasfilm executives approached Glover to write the series after Simien’s exit. The deals were made months before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on pause.

In an interview with GQ in April, Donald Glover expressed enthusiasm about stepping into the role once again.

“We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down,” he said. “I would love to play Lando again… It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it.”

Donald and Stephen Glover are frequent collaborators, most recently with writing of the Prime Video Emmy-nominated limited series “Swarm,” starring Dominique Fishback. Both Glovers are represented by WME.