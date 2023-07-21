AMPTP Refutes SAG-AFTRA’s Characterization of Negotiations’ Outcome With a Chart of Its Own

The AMPTP has released an annotated version of the “SAG-AFTRA Negotiations Status as of July 13, 2023″ chart that made the rounds in the first few days of the SAG-AFTRA strike. They claim that the deal that the AMPTP offered represented more than $1 billion in wage increases, pension & health contributions and residual increases. They also noted that the offer included protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI.

The chart below, titled “What SAG-AFTRA Failed to Mention,” amounts to a replication of the initial chart, arguing that substantial portions were misleading in either in the characterization of the studios’ offer or in the omission of key details.

Among the key statements:



The AMPTP claims that the offer is “historic by any measure,” noting that the last time the Union secured a general wage increase of 5% in any year was in 1988.



The studios had “fundamental objections” to the union’s proposals concerning new media revenue sharing, arguing that the union wanted to share in the rewards of success without bearing any of the risk.



The offered relocation allowance was $30,000, triple the current $10,000 allowance, for each season of a given show.

The AMPTP offered a 17% increase in per diem, a figure that would increase to 25% by the third year.

The studios took issue with formally recognizing performance capture work as a SAG-AFTRA-covered category of work. Meanwhile, in terms of artificial intelligence, the studios agreed to establish a “comprehensive set of provisions that require informed consent and fair compensation when a digital replica is made of a performer or when a performer’s voice, likeness or performance will be substantially changed using AI.”

The document in its entirety is included below. Time will tell if SAG-AFTRA releases a refutation to the refutation.