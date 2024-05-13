Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour picked back up in Paris on May 9, her first show since the release last month of her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The singer has added new songs to the mix, but in a significantly more epic way than many expected heading into this leg of the Eras Tour — in a portion of the show that she’s referred to as “Female Rage: The Musical.”

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” Swift wrote on social media Sunday. “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris.”

“I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!” Swift concluded.

The moniker is a playful explanation of the new songs Swift added, many of which express dismay and anger about a failed relationship. She’s presented the new songs in a new highly theatrical portion of her set, complete with new choreography, costumes and complex graphics packages.

Fans have speculated that much of “The Tortured Poets Department” is about Matty Healy, the British lead singer of the 1975 that Swift dated for a short two months.

Photos shared by Swift show everything from a UFO to some tuxed-up background dancers getting involved. She has added seven new songs to the concert line-up, including “So High School” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Fans have speculated on Reddit that the addition of the new songs could be the precursor to a musical adaptation of some kind. It’s also a change that leaves her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film feeling like it’s missing a little something, so we’ll have to wait to see whether that movie gets a version with a new addendum. Adding new songs forced Swift to cut a few fan favorites, which included “The Archer,” “Long Live” and “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

The first leg of the tour became the first to ever cross the $1 billion mark in terms of revenue, pulling in a gross of $1,039,263,762. (We don’t know how many cents change it may have made in addition.) Swift broke the record previously set by Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, with Swift topping the piano legend in a frenetic eight months (John’s tour began Sept. 8, 2018, and ended July 8, 2023).