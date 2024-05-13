How to Watch Caitlin Clark’s First Game of the Season on Disney+

The Indiana Fever and star player Caitlin Clark will square off against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14. The game is Clark’s first in-season match-up following her preseason debut against the Dallas Wings on May 3.

Clark said Sunday that she’s looking forward to her first official game. “You know, preseason games you’re trying to be as competitive as possible but you’re still trying to figure it out, try different lineups,” she told Sports Illustrated. “So, I feel now, getting out there for the first time will be really exciting and it will be super special.”

The Fever star, who’s electrified the world of women’s basketball, scored 21 points in the Fever’s preseason game against the Wings and another 12 in the team’s second preseason game against the Atlanta Dream.

What time is Caitlin Clark’s first game of the season?

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, May 14.

What channel is Caitlin Clark’s first game on outside streaming?

The game will broadcast on ESPN2.

Is Caitlin Clark’s first game streaming?

The Fever’s game against the Sun will also stream on Disney+, a first for the WNBA and the streaming platform.

The WNBA games mark the first live sports events to stream on Disney+, beginning the integration of ESPN on Disney+ after Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday that an ESPN tile would be available on Disney+ by the end of 2024.

“In March, we successfully launched Hulu on Disney+, bringing extensive general entertainment content to the platform for bundle subscribers [and] we’re encouraged by the early results,” Iger said during this past Tuesday’s second quarter earnings call. “By the end of this calendar year, we will be adding an ESPN tile to Disney+, giving all U.S. subscribers access to select live games and studio programming within the Disney+ app.”

Additional streaming options include the WNBA League Pass, which is available on Apple and Android devices as well as via YouTube. The WNBA League Pass is available for $34.99 a year or $12.99 a month.

WNBA games also stream on Amazon Prime Video, Freevee, Fubo and DirecTV.

What other WNBA teams play on Tuesday, May 14?

The Fever and Sun aren’t the only teams facing off on Tuesday. The New York Liberty will take on the Washington Mystics, the Phoenix Mercury will face off against the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx will play the Seattle Storm.