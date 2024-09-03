Amy Adams Lets Her Inner Dog Out in First ‘Nightbitch’ Trailer

Amy Adams embraces the messiness of motherhood in an unusual way in the first trailer for her new film, “Nightbitch.”

The six-time Academy Award nominee stars as Mother, an artist-turned-stay-at-home mom, who is not quite ready to fall in line with the suburban lifestyle. After taking her son to Mommy and Me classes and gossiping with the ladies at the grocery store, Adams’ character feels like she may be different from the rest.

Based on Rachel Yoder’s magical realism novel of the same name, Mother’s life starts to take a turn as she takes on dog-like features. The dark comedy even portrays Adams eating raw meat, growing canine teeth and running wild with the neighborhood dogs.

“I am a woman. I am an animal. I am nightbitch,” her character pronounces in the trailer.

The “Enchanted” star optioned the book with her production company Bond Group and Annapurna Pictures and developed the screenplay with Marielle Heller. The dark comedy will be distributed with Searchlight Pictures and is set for a December release.

Adams stars alongside Scoot McNairy as her husband. Other notable cast members include Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper.

“Nightbitch” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. The Elton John documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late” and DreamWorks Animation’s new film “The Wild Robot” will also premiere at TIFF.

Watch the full “Nightbitch” trailer, above.