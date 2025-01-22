Amy Schumer Admits She’s ‘Not Proud’ of Hooking Up With a Fan: ‘This Is When I Get Actually Canceled’ | Video

Amy Schumer is not proud after hooking up with a professional athlete fan of hers after a show years ago.

While talking with Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Schumer was asked about her craziest fan interaction and admitted it had to be when she hooked up with one. The comedian did not reveal a name but did say he was a professional baseball player.

“I’m just gonna get right into this here and I’ve never said this anywhere, but when I was sort of at my kind of peak, like touring arenas, whatever, and I’ll say it, because this is where you say it,” Schumer said. “Were they a professional athlete? Sure. Did I text them late at night, and they came over, went down on me, and then I said, “I’m so tired, I’m so sorry,” and they left? Yes, and you know who you are.”

She continued, “And that’s happened a couple of times, and I’m not proud of it, and I think, like, you know, and the ambulance is good for this moment, because this is when I actually get actually canceled. No, but it’s all about, you know, you want to be a giving lover, and whatever, but at this moment, it was like, you know, some people will blow a guy, and that’s the end of the night, so I kind of, you know, did it my way to quote Frank Sinatra.”

Schumer was on the podcast promoting her upcoming Netflix comedy film “Kinda Pregnant.” She stars as a woman who gets so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy that she starts wearing a false pregnancy belly just before meeting the man of her dreams.

“Kinda Pregnant” hits Netflix on Feb. 5 and also stars Will Forte, Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, and Lizze Broadway.