Kamala Harris Tells ‘Call Her Daddy’ That Trump Won’t Be Women’s ‘Protector’: ‘Same Guy’ Said ‘Women Should Be Punished’ for Abortions | Video

Donald Trump is not in a position to tell anyone, anywhere that he will “be their protector,” Kamala Harris told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper in an episode released Sunday. “So, this is the same guy that is now saying that, this is the same guy that said women should be punished for having abortions. This is the same guy who uses the same kind of language he does to describe women? So yeah, there you go,” the Democratic presidential candidate explained.

At the beginning of the episode, Cooper said that Donald Trump did not respond to her invitation to appear on the podcast, but that he’s welcome anytime to come on and “have a meaningful, in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country.” She noted that she does not “usually discuss politics or have politicians on the show” because she wants the podcast to be “a place that everyone feels comfortable tuning in every single week.”

But because her podcast is about “women and the day-to-day issues that we face,” Cooper said she felt that “I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women, and I’m not a part of it.” She implored her listeners, who hail from a range of political beliefs, to “listen to a conversation that isn’t too different than the ones that we’re having here every week.”

When it was time to decide what topics to cover, Cooper said she also realized she’s most qualified to speak about “women’s bodies and how we are treated and valued in this country.”

Harris called out Trump for having nominated three members of the Supreme Court who helped overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. “There are now 20 states with Trump abortion bans, including bans that make no exceptions for rape or incest, which we just discussed, which means that you’re telling a survivor of a crime with a violation of their body, they don’t have a right to make a decision about what happens to their body next, which is immoral,” Harris said.

The vice president said that she’s met Americans who previously described themselves as anti-abortion, but changed their minds on the issue since the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Because ultimately it’s about, look, this is not about imposing my thoughts on you in terms of what you do with your life or your body. It’s actually quite the opposite, it’s saying the government should not be telling people what to do,” she argued.

Her Republican rival has pushed a “bold-faced lie” about late-term abortion to the American people, she continued. Trump has repeatedly, falsely claimed that Democrats support killing babies who are born after botched abortions.

The supposed act “is not happening anywhere in the United States,” Harris insisted. “Can you imagine he’s suggesting that women in their ninth month of pregnancy are electing to have an abortion?”

“Are you kidding? That is so outrageously inaccurate and it’s so insulting to suggest that that would be happening and that women would be doing that. It’s not happening anywhere,” she added.

Harris also said she is the first vice president or president to ever visit a reproductive health care clinic while in office. Harris visited a Planned Parenthood location in Minnesota this past March. The clinics, she explained, offer services other than abortions. “They do paps, they do breast cancer screenings, they do HIV testing, and they are having to close in many places with these bans,” Harris said.

“So think about the fact that for anyone who has gone to one of these clinics, you understand it is sometimes the most trusted place where people receive that kind of health care, because they walk into those places that are generally staffed by people who create a safe place for people to come in without judgement… and many of them are having to close because of these laws.”

You can listen to the entire episode of “Call Her Daddy” on Spotify or watch the video in the player above.