Andy Cohen and Hilaria Baldwin once had a chat about her joining Bravo’s hit reality franchise, “The Real Housewives.”

The network executive detailed his “exploratory” conversation with Alec Baldwin’s wife during a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa.”

Even though “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards previously said she’d like Hilaria to be the show’s next addition, Cohen noted that she doesn’t live in California. Instead, the “Watch What Happens Live” host offered “The Real Housewives of New York” as an option.

“Well, we actually had a discussion with her a little while ago about that,” Cohen said, to which Ripa replied, “And?”

“No, she’s not a new ‘Real Housewife,’” Cohen confirmed. “I would say it was an exploratory conversation and it didn’t go much further, but it is certainly an interesting idea. It was funny because I read that Kyle had said that on your podcast, and I thought, ‘Oh, well that’s funny,’ because we actually, we did speak to her a couple years ago.”

Cohen went on to say that making his own Baldwin family-centered series is “not a bad idea,” noting, “I wonder how Alec would feel about surrendering his control of his portrayal to someone else.”

Ripa chimed in, “He’s got all these young kids and I just find that very funny.” Cohen then added, “I think that’s good, I think that’s ‘Keeping Up With the Baldwins,’ ‘Keeping Up With the Baldwinitos.’”

“Now, do I not have enough on my plate with the zillions of Housewives?” Cohen concluded. “Do I need the late night calls from Alec and Hilaria about everything? I don’t know.”

The Baldwins will indeed soon be heading to TV screens as they just announced their new TLC series, “The Baldwins.” The reality show is set to air in 2025 — months after the scheduled manslaughter trial of the “Rust” actor and producer.

“Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” the network said in a release. “For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama.”