‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14 Trailer Proves No Relationship Is Safe | Video

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and more return to the Bravo reality series in May

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 14 (Bravo)
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 14 (Bravo)

The sneak peek for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” shows that no one’s marriage or longstanding friendships are safe.

Don’t be fooled by the butt (liquor) shots, squirt guns or champagne cheers, the ladies of New Jersey are just getting heated up for an eventful season.

“I wouldn’t trade my friends for anyone,” Dolores Catania says to the group in the clip. “Cheers to our friendship,” sophomore year housewife Danielle Cabral says in another.

However, the video takes a turn for the worse, highlighting a downfall of marriages and friendships. With Paul “Paulie” Connell still locked into his previous marriage, Catania isn’t quite sure where her future with Connell lies.

Four women in elegant dresses stand in front of a light step-and-repeat background advertising the Gotham Ball. The woman on the left wears a yellow gown and has light skin, the 2nd woman wears a tan dress and has medium-toned skin, the third woman has medium-dark skin and wears a black dress, and the woman on the right wears a bright pink dress and has medium-toned skin.
Read Next
'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral Get in Physical Conflict During Season 14 Shoot

“Do you think if I get divorced I’m just going to get down on my knee and engaged to you the next day?” Connell asks Catania, to which she replies, “I’m going to have to re-think this.”

Plus, the camaraderie between Margaret Josephs and friend of the show Jackie Goldschneider is falling a part, as the latter seemingly switches to Teresa Giudice’s team.

Heading back to the full cast are Catania, Giudice, Cabral, Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda. Jennifer Fessler will return as a friend of the show.

Here’s a description of the series: With more division than ever before, this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is produced for Bravo by Sirens Media, an ITV America company, with Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis and Maggie Langtry serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will debut Sunday, May 5, on Bravo before airing the next day on Peacock.

The cast of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion (Photo credit: Bravo)
Read Next
5 Takeaways From ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Reunion Part 3: The Husbands Zero in on Luis Ruelas

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.