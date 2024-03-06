The sneak peek for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” shows that no one’s marriage or longstanding friendships are safe.

Don’t be fooled by the butt (liquor) shots, squirt guns or champagne cheers, the ladies of New Jersey are just getting heated up for an eventful season.

“I wouldn’t trade my friends for anyone,” Dolores Catania says to the group in the clip. “Cheers to our friendship,” sophomore year housewife Danielle Cabral says in another.

However, the video takes a turn for the worse, highlighting a downfall of marriages and friendships. With Paul “Paulie” Connell still locked into his previous marriage, Catania isn’t quite sure where her future with Connell lies.

“Do you think if I get divorced I’m just going to get down on my knee and engaged to you the next day?” Connell asks Catania, to which she replies, “I’m going to have to re-think this.”

Plus, the camaraderie between Margaret Josephs and friend of the show Jackie Goldschneider is falling a part, as the latter seemingly switches to Teresa Giudice’s team.

Heading back to the full cast are Catania, Giudice, Cabral, Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda. Jennifer Fessler will return as a friend of the show.

Here’s a description of the series: With more division than ever before, this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is produced for Bravo by Sirens Media, an ITV America company, with Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Mioshi Hill, Lauren Volonakis and Maggie Langtry serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will debut Sunday, May 5, on Bravo before airing the next day on Peacock.