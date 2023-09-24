“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Jennifer Aydin (above second from left) and Danielle Cabral (far left) were in a physical conflict during the filming of the reality TV show’s 14th season. Contrary to some fan accounts of the incident, there was no blood shed, TheWrap has learned. Bravo is reportedly investigating what happened.

Aydin and Cabral have been previously portrayed as friends and have not feuded previously on the show. But on Thursday, their problems started in a conversation before castmate Teresa Giudice “Tipsy in Tulum” party, according to All About The Real Housewives, citing a source in the production.

Once Cabral arrived at the party, she continued the discussion with Aydin. Things escalated after Aydin reportedly revealed something about Cabral that portrayed her in a bad light.

Aydin then pushed Cabral, leading Cabral to throw a cup at Aydin. Security stepped in and asked Cabral to leave. Aydin was reportedly bruised in the incident.

Since the incident, production has not filmed with either woman. Filming with the two had been scheduled on Friday, but was canceled. Aydin has also unfollowed Cabral on Instagram.

NBCUniversal, the network that airs “The Real Housewives,” just reworked its workplace guidelines for reality shows, including adding alcohol trainings and implementing “more serious consequences for physical violence on set.”

Season 14 of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” is set to debut in 2024. “RHONJ” alumnus Danielle Staub is also scheduled to appear on upcoming E! reality show “House of Villains.”

The news of the altercation between Aydin and Cabral was first reported by All About The Real Housewives.