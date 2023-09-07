The “House of Villains” is going to get a little more crowded, with several more iconic reality TV baddies making guest appearances.

They include:

Danielle Staub, an original castmate on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” whom Teresa Giudice infamously flipped a table on in Season 1. She also violently pulled Margaret Josephs’ hair in Season 10.

Carole Baskin, who was featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary. The animal rights activist is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue and is known for her catchphrase “Hey all you cool cats and kittens!”

Abby Lee Miller, the founder of her eponymous dance studio and star of “Dance Moms.” Miller was indicted for fraud by the Department of Justice and sentenced to under one year in jail in 2017.

Spencer Pratt, healing crystal aficiando and one-half of reality power couple “Speidi” with wife Heidi Pratt. The couple rose to fame on the MTV faux reality series “The Hills.”

Ben Robinson, chef and frequent crew member on “Below Deck.” Robinson announced his engagement to costar Kiara Cabral back in May.

A supertease for the upcoming E! reality show gives brief glimpses of the guests and even more drama in between the full-time houseguests, who include: Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Johnny Bananas, Shake Chatterjee, Jonny Fairplay, Bobby Lytes, Corinne Olympios, Omarosa, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Jax Taylor and Tanisha Thomas.

In the newly released clip, Pollard cusses out former “Apprentice” star and Trump administration official Omarosa, calling her a “Republican c–t” among many other profanities that we cannot publish here.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.

The logline for the series reads:

Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.

Watch the “House of Villains” supertease above.