The E! show will feature Omarosa from Donald Trump’s “Apprentice,” Jax Taylor from “Vanderpump Rules” and more
The villain is a staple archetype in reality TV, but what happens when you have a house full of them?
That’s what the upcoming E! show “House of Villains” will explore. The competition elimination series will bring together 10 of the most deceptive, manipulative and (often) unlikeable personalities under one roof this fall, where they’ll vie for a $200,000 prize.
Hosted by Joel McHale, “House of Villains” will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! The premiere will also simulcast across Bravo, SYFY and USA.
“House of Villains” is produced by Irwin Entertainment.
Check out the 10 reality TV veterans competing for the cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” below.
Anfisa
Real name: Anfisa Arkhipchenko
Where you’ve seen her: “90-Day Fiance”
Claim to fame: Bossing around and screaming at her fiance Jorge Nava (they eventually divorced)
Bobby Lytes
Real name: Bobby Nico Wade
Where you’ve seen him: “Love & Hip Hop Miami”
Claim to fame: One of the few openly gay rappers, he later appeared on the dating show “Bobby, I Love You Purr”
Corinne Olympios
Real name: Corinne Olympios
Where you’ve seen her: “The Bachelor”
Claim to fame: Being overly flirtatious with Nick Viall (i.e. removing her top, going to his hotel room) and overly rude to other contestants during Season 21 of “The Bachelor”
Jax Taylor
Real name: Jason Cauchi
Where you’ve seen him: “Vanderpump Rules”
Claim to fame: Cheating on girlfriends Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright (whom he eventually married), wearing chunky sweaters, removing his chunky sweater to fight with castmate Frank Herily in a Vegas parking lot
Johnny Bananas
Real name: John Amadeus Devenanzio
Where you’ve seen him: “The Challenge”
Claim to fame: Competing on (and winning) multiple seasons of MTV’s “The Challenge,” keeping all the prize money from “The Challenge: Rivals 3” instead of sharing it with co-winner Sarah Rice
Jonny Fairplay
Real name: Jon P. Dalton
Where you’ve seen him: “Survivor”
Claim to fame: Concocting an elaborate lie about his grandmother’s death that allowed him to gain sympathy from his “Survivor” competitors and a challenge win, later got in into a physical altercation where he was bodyslammed by Danny Bonaduce
Omarosa
Real name: Omarosa Onee Newman
Where you’ve seen her: “The Apprentice”
Claim to fame: As a contestant on the inaugural season of “The Apprentice” starring Donald Trump, later she served (and was fired) from the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration
Shake
Real name: Abhishek Chatterjee
Where you’ve seen him: “Love is Blind”
Claim to fame: Literally sizing up his potential partners by inquiring about their weight/body type, likening his attraction level to then-fiancee Deepti to “his aunt,” revealing he wasn’t physically attracted to any women on his show other than cohost Vanessa Lachey
Tanisha
Real name: Tanisha Thomas
Where you’ve seen her: “Bad Girls Club”
Claim to fame: After a memorable appearance on “Bad Girls Club” where she often used the phrase “pop off,” Thomas hosted OxygenLive and even got her own spin-off wedding special
Tiffany “New York” Pollard
Real name: Tiffany Pollard
Where you’ve seen her: “Flavor of Love,” “I Love New York”
Claim to fame: Vying for Flavor Flav’s love in “Flavor of Love,” being spat on by fellow contestant Pumkin, leading her own dating series “I Love New York,” famously confusing David Bowie’s death for David Gest on “Celebrity Big Brother” (UK)