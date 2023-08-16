The E! show will feature Omarosa from Donald Trump’s “Apprentice,” Jax Taylor from “Vanderpump Rules” and more

The villain is a staple archetype in reality TV, but what happens when you have a house full of them?

That’s what the upcoming E! show “House of Villains” will explore. The competition elimination series will bring together 10 of the most deceptive, manipulative and (often) unlikeable personalities under one roof this fall, where they’ll vie for a $200,000 prize.

Hosted by Joel McHale, “House of Villains” will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! The premiere will also simulcast across Bravo, SYFY and USA.

“House of Villains” is produced by Irwin Entertainment.

Check out the 10 reality TV veterans competing for the cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” below.