The explosive conclusion to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 reunion finally aired and there were multiple bombshells dropped.

The housewives’ husbands and partners — Joe Gorga, Luis Ruelas, Paul “Paulie” Connell, Bill Aydin, John Fuda, Frank Catania and Nate Cabral — joined the stage and were ready….to confront Ruelas. The other men shared why they had negative feelings towards Teresa Giudice’s new husband, including diving into “Pizza Gate.”

Catania also cleared the air about his relationship with his ex-wife Dolores, Connell touched on his 14-year separation from his estranged wife, and Aydin addressed his pool house blues with his wife Jennifer.

Of course, the Giudice-Gorga family feud continued, with Teresa calling her daughter Gia a phone call to clarify the rumors that Gia allegedly told her uncle Joe that he could do better than Melissa.

Here’s the 5 takeaways from the third installment of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion part three.

Luis Ruelas said he misspoke when he said he wore Teresa Giudice’s father’s pajamas

The first conversation of the show was centered on Luis Ruelas comment about wearing pajamas that previously belonged to Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s late father Giacinto. The topic stemmed from a conversation that took place earlier in the season between Ruelas and Gorga. At the time, the two had a heart-to-heart conversation where Ruelas told Gorga that he wore his Giacinto’s PJs as a way to comfort Giudice and her four daughters.

During the reunion, Ruelas said he misspoke and that he actually wore Giacinto’s sweatpants, adding that it was meant to be an endearing gesture. He did, however, acknowledge that his initial statement was “creepy.”

Paul “Paulie” Connell opened up about still being married, and Bill Aydin discussed his pool house sanctuary

Bill Aydin, Jennifer Aydin, Paul Connell and Dolores Catania at “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion Season 13 (Photo credit: Bravo)

Dolores Catania’s new beau Paul “Paulie” Connell is still very much married, though he has been “separated” from his estranged wife for 14 years. When host Andy Cohen inquired about Connell and Catania possibly tying the knot, Connell said neither of them are in a rush. But, Catania did mention that Connell still being married would obviously be an issue if the two were ever to move forward soon. Nevertheless, Connell shared that he and his ex are in a good place, and Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania said his love for his former wife has nothing to do with anything sexual and that she is truly just his best friend. Frank also shared that he and his girlfriend Britney are moving into a home of their own.

As for Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill and his pool house drama, the cosmetic surgeon acknowledged that him sneaking away to the family home’s pool house was problematic for the family, explaining that his demanding job didn’t grant him the ability to have his own space. Bill said he’s made adjustments, spends more time with his family and never meant to convey that he doesn’t want to be around his loved ones.

Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas broke down their “Pizza Gate” business conflict

Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion (Photo credit: Bravo)

A business deal meant to financially assist Teresa Giudice ended up creating an even bigger shift between the Gorgas and the Giudices. Ruelas said Joe Gorga came to him with the idea to open a pizza oven business, and that Ruelas signed a check for $110,000 to get the ball rolling with 2,200 pizza ovens. However, when it came time to discuss the percentages of ownership, the two couldn’t come to an agreement. John Fuda chimed in, saying the men should have had an initial document stating who came up with the idea and outlining all the logistics around the partnership.

The husbands dug their claws into Luis Ruelas, his relationship with Bo Dietl and all his alleged investigations

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at the Season 13 “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion (Photo credit: Bravo)

From allegedly calling Margaret Joseph’s son while he was at work to being accused of investigating the mother of John Fuda’s son, there wasn’t one scheme the husbands didn’t believe Luis Ruelas was a part of. Ruelas completely denied ever calling the workplace of Joseph’s son or looking into the Fudas. However, Fuda pulled out what appeared to be his own file of details about Ruelas and was adamant that he knew for a fact that Ruelas did look into him and the mother of his son Jaiden.

During the same conversation, host Andy Cohen asked what happened with Frankie Jr.’s job working for Ruelas, which Dolores Catania immediately shut down. She said there was never an issue, and thanked Ruelas for giving her son a job.

As far as infamous private investigator Bo Dietl, Ruelas said Dietl has been his good friend for a very long time. When Cohen received a call from producers that a man arrived to serve Teresa Giudice and Ruelas as a bodyguard, Ruelas revealed Dietl hired the guard for the couple because they’d received death threats the week prior leading up to the reunion. (Note, last week on his SiriusXM show, Cohen said Dietl contacted him and denied working for Ruelas.)

Joe Gorga doesn’t regret not attending Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding

Joe and Melissa Gorga at the Season 13 “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion (Photo credit: Bravo)

What may have been most heartbreaking moment from the reunion was the discussion around Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding and Joe Gorga’s lack of attendance. Gorga said he didn’t regret missing his sister’s wedding due all the drama between them throughout the years, which Gorga said intensified once Giudice got involved romantically with Ruelas. Between the “Pizza Gate” debacle, and Ruelas coming to Gorga about his wife Melissa’s allegedly cheating, Gorga said too much had happened for him to feel comfortable being part of his sister’s matrimony.

The reunion wrapped up with most of the ladies saying they would be able to move on and make amends, except for Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. While Gorga said she would move in whatever direction “the family” would like, Giudice said she is totally done with her brother and sister-in-law. As the show wrapped, Ruelas tried to smooth things out between the other husbands, but John Fuda said he wouldn’t receive Ruelas’ apology if he didn’t admit to investigating his family.