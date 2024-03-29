David Robert Mitchell’s feature film starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway has officially received its title: “Flowervale Street,” as well as a release date for next year.

The new movie from Bad Robot and the director of “It Follows” and “Under the Silver Lake” will be released in theaters on May 16, 2025, in Imax. Producers include J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Tommy Harper and Mitchell.

Rounding out the cast are Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, the 14-year-old star of both seasons of Netflix sci-fi series “Sweet Tooth.” Convery also appeared in “Cocaine Bear,” and he will be seen in the upcoming “Frankenstein” entry from Guillermo del Toro.

Meanwhile, Stella broke into the industry on the show “Nashville,” and she also recently appeared in “My Old Ass” with Aubrey Plaza. Stella and Convery are expected to play the children of Hathaway and McGregor’s characters.

Hathaway has another film on the horizon, “The Idea of You,” adapted from the book by Robinne Lee. Hathaway will portray Solène, a single mother who stumbles into August Moon lead singer Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) at Coachella, setting a love story in motion.

The film received positive reactions that made Hathaway tear up at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival.

McGregor can currently be seen starring in “A Gentleman in Moscow” on Paramount+ and Showtime, adapted from Amor Towles’ best-selling book of the same name. The actor portrays the central character Count Alexander Rostov as he is stripped of his title and wealth and confined to live in a hotel for the rest of his life.

It’s the spontaneous friendships and adventures within the hotel that give him a new purpose and understanding of what’s important in life. His wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Birds of Prey,” “Sky High”) stars alongside him as actress Anna Urbanova.

“Flowervale Street” from Bad Robot and Warner Bros. premieres May 16, 2025.