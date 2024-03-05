Ewan McGregor brings Count Alexander Rostov to life in the trailer for Paramount+’s “A Gentleman in Moscow,” arriving on the streamer March 29.

Based on the best-selling book by Amor Towles, the adapted limited series centers on Count Rostov (McGregor), who finds that his social class places him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

Though he doesn’t have an occupation, as jobs are “not the business of gentleman,” the main character gets confined to a room in the Hotel Metropol, threatened with death should he ever leave the building.

“For the last four years, I’ve been prisoner in Suite 317 of the Metropol Hotel,” McGregor’s Rostov summarizes of his banishment.

“It has a window at least. Just about fit on this bed,” he remarks while assessing his living situation as the bed frame whines. “Ah, G-sharp, I believe.”

McGregor’s character also recounts how times have changed “since our glorious revolution.” His house was seized and burned, and most of his friends have died.

Amidst the grim situation, however, Rostov meets Nina (Alexa Goodall), who compliments his mustache and takes him on a clandestine tour of the hotel thanks to a key she possesses that opens all the doors.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Anna in “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount)

The series also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Ahsoka,” “Kate,” “Birds of Prey”) as glamorous, self-made film actress Anna Urbanova, who immediately catches Rostov’s eye. Johnny Harrss (“Without Sin,” “This is England ‘86”) plays conflicted police officer Osip, while Fehinti Balogun (“Dune,” “I May Destroy You”) portrays Mishka, the Count’s best friend from university.

Additional cast includes Leah Harvey (“Foundation”), Paul Ready (“Motherland,” “The Terror”), John Heffernan (“Becoming Elizabeth,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Lyès Salem (“Coupez,” “Abou Leila”), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (“Lamb,” “The Witcher”), Dee Ahluwalia (“Consent,” “Sex Education”), Anastasia Hille (“I Hate Suzie Too”), Daniel Cerqueira (“Judy”), Leah Balmforth (“Silent Roar”), Billie Gadsdon (“One Day”) and Beau Gadsdon (“The Crown”).

“This is still my country,” McGregor’s Rostov says at the end of the trailer. “They can take away your house. They can take away everything, but they can’t take away who you are.”

“A Gentleman in Moscow” is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with Paramount. Ben Vanstone (“All Creatures Great and Small,” “The Last Kingdom”) serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which is the first production to come through Lionsgate’s first look deal with Tom Harper’s company Popcorn Storm Pictures.

Harper (“War and Peace,” “Peaky Blinders”) will also executive produce alongside McGregor, Sharon Hughff (“Three Pines”), Pancho Mansfield (“Queen of the South”), Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand (“Nautilus,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”) and the novel’s author, Towles.

Sam Miller (“Surface,” “I May Destroy You,” “Luther”) serves as director to select episodes and executive producer. Sarah O’Gorman (“The Witcher,” “The Last Kingdom”) also serves as director.

“A Gentleman in Moscow” premieres Friday, March 29 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers who have the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. The show debuts on-air March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.