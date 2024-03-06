In “The Idea of You,” 24-year-old boyband heartthrob Hayes Campbell (Nicolas Galitzine) only wants one woman in the world, and that woman is 40-year-old Solène (Anne Hathaway). And who can blame him?

You can watch the trailer for the film, which arrives on the streamer May 2, at the top of the page right now.

As we see in the trailer, Solène finds herself at Coachella after her ex-husband Dan, who ended their marriage, canceled his trip to the festival with their 16-year-old daughter. Swooping in to be there for her daughter and braving the large crowds and desert heat, she has a surprising encounter that leads to a second chance at romance.

Solène randomly enters a trailer, where she meets Hayes, who tells her he’s in the highly sought-after boy band August Moon, about to take the main stage. Not only is he in the band, but he’s the lead singer.

“I met someone tonight, I feel a little inspired,” Hayes says on stage later during their set, with Soléne in the audience. “This one’s called ‘Closer.’”

Campbell seeks out the art gallery where she works and asks her for some artwork with paparazzi shooting out front.

“Why don’t we start in the back?” Solène suggests.

While they examine a painting titled “Unclose Me,” Hayes asks Solène what she feels when she looks at it, to which she replies “Everything.”

Things heat up when they share a kiss after Solène walks in on Hayes playing the piano and tinkering with a song. After Solène says “I’m too old for you,” Hayes responds with “No, you’re not,” and things spark from there.

Solène then finds herself dodging the 24-hour news cycle because as her colleague says, “people hate happy women,” while balancing her new globe-trotting romance, career, and parenting a teenage daughter.

“What about what people will say?” she asks Campbell, and he says “I don’t care what they say.”

In addition to Hathaway and Galitzine, the film stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott and Annie Mumolo, Nina Bloomgarden, Raymond Cham, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Jordan Aaron Hall, Chandler Lovelle, Cheech Manohar, Perry Mattfeld, Meg Millidge. The romantic drama boasts a runtime of an hour and 55 minutes.

Directed by Michael Showalter, who wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Westfeldt, the film is executive produced by Douglas S. Jones, Jason Babiszewski, Jennifer Westfeldt, Kian Gass via I’ll Have Another. Hathaway also produces alongside Cathy Schulman p.g.a., Gabrielle Union p.g.a., Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick.

The debut single from the film’s soundtrack, “Dance Before We Walk,” is featured in the trailer and will also be released on Wednesday, March 6 via Arista Records. August Moon already has their own Instagram handle via Prime Video as well.

“The Idea of You” lands on Prime Video May 2, 2024.