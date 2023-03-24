Neon Acquires Anne Hathaway Sundance Thriller ‘Eileen’

NEON has taken the North American rights to the film adaptation “Eileen” from director William Oldroyd (“Lady Macbeth”), starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland, and Owen Teague.

NEON will release the film theatrically this fall.

The film is based on the 2015 debut novel by Ottessa Moshfegh who adapted “Eileen” with Luke Goebel.

The synopsis is as follows: Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Premiering to critical acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the film was produced by FIFTH SEASON, Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, and Peter Cron, along with Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh’s Omniscient Productions, William Oldroyd, with backing from Film4.

NEON beat out several potential buyers following the film’s premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

“It’s a thrill to have NEON on board and give this film a platform to reach a wide audience. This production has been a labor of love, from collaborating with Ottessa and Luke to the exceptionally talented actors and crew,” Oldroyd said in a statement. “NEON are the perfect partners and we look forward to working with them.”

“Seeing my book come to life on screen has always been a career goal. The premiere at Sundance was a beautiful glimpse of what is to come,” Moshfegh added. “’Eileen’ is mesmerizing on the pages, and even more so on screen. We’re overjoyed ‘Eileen’ has found a home at the prestigious NEON, and now everyone will have another opportunity to be charmed by her again,” added Goebel.

“Eileen” is FIFTH SEASON and Likely Story’s second high-profile Sundance Film Festival sale after Apple acquired John Carney’s “Flora and Son.”

The deal was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman for NEON, WME Independent and FIFTH SEASON.

Oldroyd is represented by WME, United Agents and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, Goebel and Moshfegh is represented by WME, Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein and Slez and The Clegg Agency.