Vertical announced today that they have acquired the US rights to the Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway romantic comedy “She Came to Me,” which opened the Berlin Film Festival in February of this year.

“She Came to Me” is written and directed by Rebecca Miller (“Maggie’s Plan”) and, per the official synopsis, “follows Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), a composer who is plagued by a creative block which leaves him unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. When his former therapist-turned wife Patricia (Hathaway) suggests he rekindle his creativity by getting lost in the city, Steven sets out in search of inspiration. His epiphany comes after he meets a spirited woman named Katrina (Marisa Tomei) and discovers his life has much more potential than he bargained for, or ever could have imagined.”

Vertical has not determined a release date yet, but said the film will be receiving a theatrical release.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey said in a statement, “After experiencing the film’s remarkable debut at Berlin, we were left in awe of its impressive cast and masterful storytelling. We’ve admired Rebecca’s work for many years and are thrilled to finally get to collaborate with such a talented group of filmmakers to bring the cinematic gem that is She Came to Me to audiences nationwide.”

The film is produced for AI Films by Damon Cardasis and Rebecca Miller (Round Films), Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon (Killer Films), Len Blavatnik (AI Films), and Anne Hathaway (Somewhere Pictures). Danny Cohen, Amanda Ghost, and Vince Holden act as executive producers while Cindy Tolan and Ged Dickersin are co-producers for the feature.

The producers also gave a statement, saying, “Added the producers, “We’re thrilled to have Vertical as our distribution partners in the US. Their heartfelt passion and belief in the film makes them the perfect home to bring Rebecca’s moving, funny and unique movie to audiences.”

Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical, while CAA Media Finance negotiated on behalf of AI Film.

“She Came to Me” is the second of two major festival features for actress Anne Hathaway. Her Sundance feature, “Eileen,” was acquired by Neon in March after a buzzy debut at the Sundance Film Festival.