SXSW Film & TV Festival is increasingly becoming the season’s must-stop gathering for creators of all calibers, and the 2024 fest, held in Austin, Texas March 8–March 16, proved to be no exception.
The 31st annual celebration of the arts — held proudly in a city that likes to keep things weird — featured headliner presentations of feature films like Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut “Babes,” Alex Garland’s “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst, “The Fall Guy” with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway’s May-December rom-com “The Idea of You,” horror flick “Immaculate” from producer-star Sydney Sweeney, Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man,” Doug Liman’s “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal and “Saturday Night Live” vet Kyle Mooney’s nostalgic comedy “Y2K.”
And that list is just the tip of the iceberg.
In an exclusive Shutterstock portrait studio for TheWrap, photographers Andrew H. Walker and Chelsea Lauren captured the film and TV fest’s biggest stars, from Nicolas Cage (“Arcadian”) to Daisy Ridley (“Magpie”) to Marisa Tomei (“High Tide”) and more.
View the full gallery below.
Daisy Ridley, “Magpie”
Marisa Tomei, “High Tide”
Susan Sarandon, “The Gutter”
Nicolas Cage, “Arcadian”
Simona Tabasco, Sydney Sweeney and Benedetta Porcaroli, “Immaculate”
Paul Reiser, “The Gutter”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Gutter”
Beau Bridges and Frances Fisher, “Desert Road”
Samara Weaving, “Azrael”
John Leguizamo, “Bob Trevino Likes It”
Barbie Ferreira, “Bob Trevino Likes It”
Ilana Glazer, “Babes”
Julian Dennison, Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell, “Y2K”
Nick Kroll, “I Don’t Understand You”
Lilly Singh, “Doin’ It”
Jesse Eisenberg, “Sasquatch Sunset”
Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin, “Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie”
Mark Duplass, “Indie TV Showcase”
Elizabeth Reaser, “The Uninvited”
Fisher Stevens, “A King Like Me”
Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot
Sean Wang, “Didi”
Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter, “Y2K”
Anna Camp, “Neo-Dome”
Tommy Dorfman, “I Wish You All The Best”
Natalie Morales, “My Dead Friend Zoe”
Utkarsh Ambudkar, “My Dead Friend Zoe”
Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
Wilson Cruz, “Star Trek: Discovery”
Prentice Penny, “Black Twitter: A People’s History”
Cazzie David, “I Love You Forever”
