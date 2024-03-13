SXSW Film & TV Festival is increasingly becoming the season’s must-stop gathering for creators of all calibers, and the 2024 fest, held in Austin, Texas March 8–March 16, proved to be no exception.

The 31st annual celebration of the arts — held proudly in a city that likes to keep things weird — featured headliner presentations of feature films like Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut “Babes,” Alex Garland’s “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst, “The Fall Guy” with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway’s May-December rom-com “The Idea of You,” horror flick “Immaculate” from producer-star Sydney Sweeney, Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man,” Doug Liman’s “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal and “Saturday Night Live” vet Kyle Mooney’s nostalgic comedy “Y2K.”

And that list is just the tip of the iceberg.

In an exclusive Shutterstock portrait studio for TheWrap, photographers Andrew H. Walker and Chelsea Lauren captured the film and TV fest’s biggest stars, from Nicolas Cage (“Arcadian”) to Daisy Ridley (“Magpie”) to Marisa Tomei (“High Tide”) and more.

View the full gallery below.

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Daisy Ridley, “Magpie”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Marisa Tomei, “High Tide”

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Susan Sarandon, “The Gutter”

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Nicolas Cage, “Arcadian”

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Simona Tabasco, Sydney Sweeney and Benedetta Porcaroli, “Immaculate”

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Paul Reiser, “The Gutter”

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock D’Arcy Carden, “The Gutter”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Beau Bridges and Frances Fisher, “Desert Road”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Samara Weaving, “Azrael”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock John Leguizamo, “Bob Trevino Likes It”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Barbie Ferreira, “Bob Trevino Likes It”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Ilana Glazer, “Babes”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Julian Dennison, Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell, “Y2K”

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Nick Kroll, “I Don’t Understand You”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Lilly Singh, “Doin’ It”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Jesse Eisenberg, “Sasquatch Sunset”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin, “Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Mark Duplass, “Indie TV Showcase”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Elizabeth Reaser, “The Uninvited”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Fisher Stevens, “A King Like Me”

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Sean Wang, “Didi”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter, “Y2K”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Anna Camp, “Neo-Dome”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Tommy Dorfman, “I Wish You All The Best”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Natalie Morales, “My Dead Friend Zoe”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Utkarsh Ambudkar, “My Dead Friend Zoe”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Wilson Cruz, “Star Trek: Discovery”

Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Prentice Penny, “Black Twitter: A People’s History”