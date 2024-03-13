SXSW 2024 Portrait Studio: Nicolas Cage, Marisa Tomei, Daisy Ridley and More | Exclusive Photos

Andrew H. Walker and Chelsea Lauren photograph the film and TV fest’s biggest stars for TheWrap and Shutterstock

SXSW 2024
Photos by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

SXSW Film & TV Festival is increasingly becoming the season’s must-stop gathering for creators of all calibers, and the 2024 fest, held in Austin, Texas March 8–March 16, proved to be no exception.

The 31st annual celebration of the arts — held proudly in a city that likes to keep things weird — featured headliner presentations of feature films like Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut “Babes,” Alex Garland’s “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst, “The Fall Guy” with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway’s May-December rom-com “The Idea of You,” horror flick “Immaculate” from producer-star Sydney Sweeney, Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man,” Doug Liman’s “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal and “Saturday Night Live” vet Kyle Mooney’s nostalgic comedy “Y2K.”

And that list is just the tip of the iceberg.

In an exclusive Shutterstock portrait studio for TheWrap, photographers Andrew H. Walker and Chelsea Lauren captured the film and TV fest’s biggest stars, from Nicolas Cage (“Arcadian”) to Daisy Ridley (“Magpie”) to Marisa Tomei (“High Tide”) and more.

View the full gallery below.

Daisy Ridley, Magpie
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley, “Magpie”

Mickey the Story of a Mouse
Marisa Tomei, High Tide
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Marisa Tomei, “High Tide”

Susan Sarandon, The Gutter
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Susan Sarandon, “The Gutter”

Nicolas Cage, Arcadian
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nicolas Cage, “Arcadian”

Simona Tabasco, Sydney Sweeney & Benedetta Porcaroli, Immaculate
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Simona Tabasco, Sydney Sweeney and Benedetta Porcaroli, “Immaculate”

Paul Reiser, The Gutter
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Paul Reiser, “The Gutter”

To Leslie
D’Arcy Carden, The Gutter
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

D’Arcy Carden, “The Gutter”

Beau Bridges & Frances Fisher, Desert Road
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Beau Bridges and Frances Fisher, “Desert Road”

Samara Weaving, Azrael
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Samara Weaving, “Azrael”

John Leguizamo, Bob Trevino Likes It
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

John Leguizamo, “Bob Trevino Likes It”

Barbie Ferreira, Bob Trevino Likes It
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Barbie Ferreira, “Bob Trevino Likes It”

Still Working 9 to 5
Ilana Glazer, Babes
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Ilana Glazer, “Babes”

Julian Dennison, Rachel Zegler & Jaeden Martell, Y2K
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Julian Dennison, Rachel Zegler and Jaeden Martell, “Y2K”

Nick Kroll, I Don’t Understand You
Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Nick Kroll, “I Don’t Understand You”

Lilly Singh, Doin' It
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh, “Doin’ It”

Jesse Eisenberg, Sasquatch Sunset
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Jesse Eisenberg, “Sasquatch Sunset”

The Cow
Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin, Cheech and Chong's Last Movie
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin, “Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie”

Mark Duplass, Indie TV Showcase
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Mark Duplass, “Indie TV Showcase”

Elizabeth Reaser, The Uninvited
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Reaser, “The Uninvited”

Fisher Stevens, A King Like Me
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Fisher Stevens, “A King Like Me”

Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot

We Feed People
Sean Wang, Didi
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sean Wang, “Didi”

Kyle Mooney & Evan Winter, Y2K
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter, “Y2K”

Anna Camp, Neo-Dome
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Anna Camp, “Neo-Dome”

Tommy Dorfman, I Wish You All The Best
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Tommy Dorfman, “I Wish You All The Best”

Natalie Morales, My Dead Friend Zoe
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Natalie Morales, “My Dead Friend Zoe”

Tony Hawk Until the Wheels Fall Off
Utkarsh Ambudkar, My Dead Friend Zoe
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Utkarsh Ambudkar, “My Dead Friend Zoe”

Walton Goggins, Fallout
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Wilson Cruz, Star Trek: Discovery
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Wilson Cruz, “Star Trek: Discovery”

Prentice Penny, Black Twitter: A People's History
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Prentice Penny, “Black Twitter: A People’s History”

Cazzie David, I Love You Forever
Photo by Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Cazzie David, “I Love You Forever”

Apollo 10 1/2 A Space Age Childhood
Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

