Anonymous Content Lays Off 8% of Staff

Anonymous Content has undergone a small number of layoffs, according to an insider with knowledge.

The talent management company and production house, which employs around 170 people, will let go 8% of its staff, or about 14 people. Employees were notified on Friday afternoon, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as general disruption in the overall entertainment landscape, being cited as the reason.

The reduction will impact all divisions, including television, films, media rights, branded entertainment and representation.

Additionally, Anonymous is nearing the conclusion of appointing a new chief executive officer, according to Variety, which first reported the news. The company lists Emerson Collective, established by Laurene Powell Jobs, as one of its minority stakeholders.

Anonymous Content produced the Emmy-winning comedy hit “Schitt’s Creek,” along with a string of Oscar-winning films, including “Spotlight” and “The Revenent” but suffered a major setback in 2019 when founder and CEO Steve Golin died.

In March, CEO Dawn Olmstread and COO Heather McCauley departed unexpectedly.