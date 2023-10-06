Anonymous Content Lays Off 8% of Staff

The management company currently employs around 170 people

Anonymous Content
and

Anonymous Content has undergone a small number of layoffs, according to an insider with knowledge.

The talent management company and production house, which employs around 170 people, will let go 8% of its staff, or about 14 people. Employees were notified on Friday afternoon, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as general disruption in the overall entertainment landscape, being cited as the reason.

The reduction will impact all divisions, including television, films, media rights, branded entertainment and representation.

Child
Read Next
Anonymous Content Inks Deal With Public Media's GBH

Additionally, Anonymous is nearing the conclusion of appointing a new chief executive officer, according to Variety, which first reported the news. The company lists Emerson Collective, established by Laurene Powell Jobs, as one of its minority stakeholders.

Anonymous Content produced the Emmy-winning comedy hit “Schitt’s Creek,” along with a string of Oscar-winning films, including “Spotlight” and “The Revenent” but suffered a major setback in 2019 when founder and CEO Steve Golin died.

In March, CEO Dawn Olmstread and COO Heather McCauley departed unexpectedly

Read Next
Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla' to End With Season 3

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled “Mendelson’s Memos.” In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not…

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.