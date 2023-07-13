Anonymous Content Inks Deal With Public Media’s GBH for New Scripted Content

Anonymous Content and Boston-based public media stalwart GBH have reached a deal for new scripted content.

The company behind Netflix’s “The Stranger” and AppleTV+’s “Swan Song” will be working with GBH to dig into its deep library of IP for projects to adapt for television and film, they announced.

Terms of the deal were disclosed. Deadline first reported the news.

GBH is perhaps most known as the station that first aired “The French Chef” in 1963, making Julia Child public television’s first star. Among it’s other popular programs are “Antiques Roadshow,” the investigative news program “Frontline,” the cartoon “Arthur” and the long running science program “Nova.” It also backs “Masterpiece,” the banner under which “Downton Abbey,” “Sherlock” and multiple other hit shows air.

It also has a radio arm that affiliated with National Public Radio, produces podcasts and on-demand programming.

“GBH has a rich legacy of producing inspirational, impactful, and engaging local and national stories across many subject matters and mediums,” Evie Kintzer, vice president of strategy and business development, and Pablo Velez, director of licensing and business development, at GBH in a joint statement. “We look forward to amplifying these stories by bringing them to audiences as scripted projects.”

Anonymous Content, a production and management company which had backing from Laurene Powell Jobs, has produced a string of Oscar-winning films, including “Spotlight and “The Revenent,” but suffered a major setback in 2019 when founder and CEO Steve Golin died.

In March, CEO Dawn Olmstread and COO Heather McCauley departed unexpectedly. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.