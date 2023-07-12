“Only Murders in the Building” creator John Hoffmansays he is “incredibly grateful and relieved and thrilled” after the second season of the Hulu comedy racked up a total of 11 Emmy Award nominations.

“You never know with these things,” Hoffman told TheWrap. “We aired [the second season] last year at this time. So it was very sweet to have people appreciate it and remember it and it’s all due to everyone all in on it. So it’s hugely humbling, very gratifying. There’s no way around these feelings.”

In addition to being nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, actors Martin Short and Nathan Lane received lead and guest actor nods for their roles of Oliver Putnam and Teddy Dimas, respectively, while Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky received a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series on the episode “I Know Who Did It.”

Other categories where the show received a nomination include Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single-Camera Comedy Series, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

“There’s nothing sweeter than seeing particularly people that have worked so hard on this show [earn a nomination]. I got a text from our brilliant [director of photography] Chris Teague who did our first two seasons and he missed out in the first season for a nomination and got one this year,” he added. ” By the end of it all, there’s nothing but people feeling thrilled about being able to do this thing. But there’s those moments of ‘Oh, shoot, we missed out on that one.’ But I got this lovely call from the Hulu team just to say congrats and it was nice because as they said, ‘We have amazing shows on, but not all of them can hang as a bit of a tentpole rock for us in this way that you’ve done now for the second season.'”

Despite the series’ strong showing, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin were notably snubbed for their roles as Mabel Mora and Charles-Haden Savage.

“I do nothing but want everyone to see the miracles that occur when you’re watching Steve Martin work and everyone on set would say the same. It stops you in your tracks to watch things get elevated the way he does it, the way Selena does it,” he added. “There’s just no question that this show has been a gift to everybody and it came from Steve Martin. And the biggest surprise as to how the alchemy would work between our central trio came at the complete heart and soul and comedic genius of Selena Gomez in the center of it. So there’s reward in all of that and just being able to celebrate as a show and sort of see it continue to get appreciated is [great] and I can’t wait for Season 3.”

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming now, while Season 3 will premiere on Aug. 8, with Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep joining the cast.

“We didn’t shy away from doubling down on our challenges within this season and going for other things beyond just funny dialogue scenes and things like that,” Hoffman teased. “We go pretty big.”

The Emmy Award recognition come as the clock is ticking for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and SAG-AFTRA to reach an agreement in contract negotiations. Talks have been extended until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“It’s a crazy time. We’re all living in these challenging moments right now, particularly more than ever, and so I just feel in such support for my union and such support for every person that makes this happen from all of the IATSE membership and all of the WGA and all of the SAG membership, everybody who puts this show together in ways that I wish everyone could see. I know everyone in the business knows this too, but nothing stops you more with utter appreciation than that every day,” he said. “So having a moment in this challenging time to toast and celebrate everybody in the building who comes in every day – I mean, the cast is insane, of course – but everyone in the cast would be the first ones to say it’s every person who’s putting an unbelievable prop on the shelf to the incredible hair team. Everybody is all in together with such love and heart and then to watch the way it all gets elevated in front of our eyes with geniuses at play, that is the reward to itself. And then to feel it’s connecting in some way – and in such a big way – for us is huge.”

Hoffman said that he hopes that both the SAG-AFTRA negotiations and Writers Guild of America strike get resolved in a timely manner.

“These are not unserious questions that we have and they need to be resolved. I am in full support of [the guild],” he added. “This landscape is changing for everybody and I understand that on all sides. So I just hope the tone and tenor can be respectful of the work that is all of us all in making it happen and that to me is everything.”

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Check out the full list of nominees here.