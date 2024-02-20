‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ Sets Max Streaming Release

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” will start streaming on Max starting Feb. 27.

The sequel to the highest-grossing DC film, which stars Jason Momoa returning as the titular superhero, sees Arthur Curry/Aquaman balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

In addition to Momoa, Wilson and Abdul-Mateen II , Amber Heard returns as Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne, and Nicole Kidman returns as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

“Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” is directed by James Wan and produced by Peter Safran, Wan and Rob Cowan. Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada serve as executive producers.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Based on characters from DC, Aquaman is created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.