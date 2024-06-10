GKids has acquired worldwide video and digital transactional rights for the first season of “Arcane,” the critically acclaimed and massively popular animated series from Riot Games, the studio announced Monday. The deal excludes China.

According to the official release GKids “alongside international partners will release a full product array later this year, ranging from digital to premium editions, including a 4K version exclusive to the home entertainment release, with further details to be announced.” The announcement came at the start of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, taking place in Annecy, France.

The animated series, which made waves with its unique look that combines 3D animation with 2D, hand-drawn flourishes, is set within Riot’s “League of Legends” universe, a massive online multiplayer video game that debuted back in 2009. It follows sisters (voiced by Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld) who are battling it out against the backdrop of a fantastical city called Piltover.

When “Arcane” debuted on Netflix in 2021, it was an immediate smash, ranking first in the Netflix Top 10 in 52 countries.

“Arcane” was also a critical hit, with a rare 100% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also became the first streaming series to win the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Netflix recently teased the second season, headed to the platform this November.

“GKIDS is thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Riot to bring the global hit series Arcane to fans worldwide,” said GKids founder and CEO Eric Beckman in an official statement. “We are monster fans of the series, and our team is having a blast collaborating with the creatives at Riot and Fortiche to put together an amazing package for the fans. This project was dreamt up on the lawn by the lake at Annecy, so we are extra happy to be able to announce this collaboration at the festival and true home of animation.”