‘Arcane’ Season 2 Sets 2024 Netflix Premiere Date

Roughly two years after its premiere, “Arcane” has a premiere date for Season 2. The animated series set in the “League of Legends” universe will return to Netflix in the fall of 2024, the company revealed during its annual Geeked Week.

Just like in Season 1, Riot Games will be the studio behind the season, and Fortiche Productions will handle the animation of the series. Christian Linke and Alex Yee will return as its creators. Additionally, Linke, Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck will executive produce.

Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Prunell and Katie Leung will reprise their roles as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman, respectively. No more information is known at this time.

From the same studio responsible for the massively successful online battle arena video game “League of Legends,” “Arcane” first premiered in November of 2021. The animated steampunk action-adventure series follows two sisters, Vi and Jinx, who find themselves on different sides of a brewing conflict that has the potential to permanently change the world as they know it. The series debuted to nearly universal acclaim and was praised for its world-building, voice acting, action, music, emotional depth and action sequences. Season 1 still has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was also an awards darling. “Arcane” became the first streaming show ever to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, an honor shows like “Big Mouth” and “BoJack Horseman” were nominated for but never won. Its first installment also won the Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Broadcast Production.

The series has also been hailed as one of the best video game adaptations that’s ever been made. It’s commonly included in the same conversations as adaptations such as “The Last of Us,” “Castlevania,” “Detective Pikachu,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and the “Resident Evil” movies.