First 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Go to ‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ and Others

And the Emmys go to … the animated show “Arcane,” the costumes and makeup for “We’re Here,” the hairstyling for “Annie Live!” and a number of other achievements that were announced on Thursday by the Television Academy.

The winners were announced in the Emmy’s juried categories, in which panels can choose multiple winners or opt not to give out awards at all. They came in the animation, costume, hairstyling, makeup and motion design categories.

The awards will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will take place in a pair of ceremonies on Sept. 3 and 4 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

“Arcane” • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

“Arcane” • Happy Progress Day! • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Julien Georgel, Art Direction

“Arcane” • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bruno Couchinho, Background Designer

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” • Boyd In 3D • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Lexy Naut, Storyboard Artist

“The House” • Netflix • Nexus Studios for Netflix

Kecy Salangad, Animator

“Love, Death + Robots” • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Alberto Mielgo, Character Designer

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

“We’re Here” • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer; Diego Montoya, Costume Designer; Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer; Marco Marco, Costume Designer; Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Annie Live!” • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist; Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Legendary” • “Whorror House”• HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist; Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist; Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist; Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist; Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist; Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist; Glen Alen, Makeup Artist

“We’re Here” • Kona, Hawaii • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Jeremy Damion Austin, Makeup Artist; Martin De Luna Jr., Makeup Artist; Tyler Devlin, Makeup Artist;

Outstanding Motion Design

“Home Before Dark” • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director; Brad Colwell, Creative Director; Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director; Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director