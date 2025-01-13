Atlantic Theater Company Postpones 2 Off Broadway Productions as IATSE Stagehands Go on Strike

The Atlantic Theater Company has indefinitely postponed two of its Off Broadway productions — Eliya Smith’s “Grief Camp” and Mona Pirnot’s “I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan” — as crew members represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are on strike.

Talks between IATSE and the non-profit theater broke down on Sunday, prompting crew members to go on strike ahead of the 2 p.m. ET matinee performance. The strike followed several months of negotiations after the Atlantic crew unanimously voted to unionize with IATSE in February 2024.

The union, which represents 170,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast and trade shows, said it filed an unfair labor practice charge against Atlantic as the theater’s management has “consistently stalled progress and made unilateral demands on working conditions.”

“Atlantic Theater’s refusal to bargain fairly has left the crew no choice but to strike,” IATSE international president Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. “These workers deserve the same dignity, respect and protections as everyone else in New York’s entertainment community — whether they work in front of or behind the curtain, on or Off Broadway. Shame on them for not providing healthcare coverage to all their employees. We are prepared to resume negotiations as soon as Atlantic Theater is ready to bargain in good faith.”

In a statement, the Atlantic said it offered IATSE a nearly 20% increase in wages and other benefits as well as two interim agreements over the past two months that included 13% increases in wages and health, effective immediately, in return for a no strike agreement, but that those offers were ignored.

“We believe equity on our stage is crucial and our offer aligns with our contract with Actors’ Equity Association,” the statement noted. “IATSE believes this is unacceptable and wants more. In addition, the union is attempting to expand its work jurisdiction beyond the theatrical productions.”

The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents over 51,000 professional actors, stage managers and others working in live entertainment, issued a statement of solidarity.

“We have full faith that IATSE is negotiating terms that are fair and appropriate for their members, and we look forward to the shows resuming when an agreement has been reached,” AEA assistant executive director Calandra Hackney said.

The negotiations came as the theater industry continues to struggle to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

“The world of Off Broadway theater is quickly changing: many not-for-profits are doing shorter seasons and choosing plays with smaller casts, press coverage that can boost tickets sales is never guaranteed, advertising costs continue to rise and production costs have nearly doubled since the pandemic. Most of Off Broadway is facing a precarious financial situation, running significant deficits since returning from COVID,” the Atlantic added. “If IATSE is successful in getting their proposed financials with Atlantic, it would set a precedent for other Off Broadway companies and we may see the demise of some of our greatest institutions, including Atlantic.”

“Atlantic is pro-union and works collaboratively with several other unions, but we have to make this agreement financially sustainable for everyone or we will not be around to offer any work to anyone,” its statement concluded. “Our hope is that IATSE will reconsider the stance it is taking and work with us to reach a fair contract for our production crew quickly.”

IATSE noted that Atlantic received over $4.3 million from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) under the 2021 Save Our Stages law, as well as $205,000 in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) over the past decade.

“These funds were intended to support arts institutions and their workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Yet, Atlantic Theater has used these resources without extending the same respect and support to the workers who keep their venues running,” IATSE said. “Atlantic Theater’s board of directors has a moral responsibility to negotiate in good faith and agree to a fair contract that allows productions to continue without disruption. The union remains ready and willing to return to the table at any time to reach an agreement that respects the rights and contributions of the crew. Despite management’s refusal to bargain fairly, the Atlantic crew has remained united in its demand for a contract that recognizes its contributions and provides the basic protections of union representation.”