‘Survivor’ Fan Favorites Parvati, Cirie and Tony Join ‘Australia v The World’

“Australian Survivor” is determined to give America’s version a run for its money in the casting department, judging by the first six names revealed for “Australia v The World.”

Paramount Australia and New Zealand announced early Monday morning that Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields and Tony Vlachos will all be taking part in the upcoming, shortened international all-stars season of the Down Under competition reality show.

They will be joined by fellow “AS” fan favorites Shonee Bowtell, George Mladenov and Kirby Bentley, as well as unnamed contestants from South Africa, Norway, New Zealand and, presumably, others from “Australian Survivor.”

“When it comes to ‘Survivor,’ we Aussies reckon we’re tough as nails. We talk the talk but now the time has come to walk the walk when our local ‘Survivor’ legends take on players from ‘Survivor’ franchises around the world,” Paramount teased in a press release. “This is a world-first event you don’t want to miss!”

The news comes just two days before the premiere of “Survivor 47” on CBS.

“Australia v The World” will be Parvati and Cirie’s fifth seasons, Tony and Shonee’s fourth, George’s third and Kirby’s second.

As far as previous match-ups go, this all-stars season marks Parvati and Cirie’s third time competing against each other, as well as second bouts for Parvati vs. Tony, Cirie vs. Tony and Shonee vs. George. Notably, all three Americans have also participated in “The Traitors” — albeit on three different seasons — while George was recently on “The Amazing Race Australia” and Cirie on “Big Brother.”

Plus, “Australian Survivor” previously cast Sandra Diaz-Twine and Russell Hantz, so the above trio’s involvement doesn’t come completely out of left field.

“Australian Survivor: Australia v The World” is expected to air sometime next year following the next regular season, “Brains v Brawn II,” which airs in early 2025 on Network 10.