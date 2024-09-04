‘Survivor’ Season 47: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

Survivors ready?

For the 15th straight season, Jeff Probst and team are returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for Season 47 of “Survivor.” Two weeks ahead of the two-hour premiere, CBS released the official cast list for the next 18 contestants who will be marooned into three tribes as they compete for the title of Sole Survivor.

For whatever reason, “Pod Save America” cohost Jon Lovett has been allowed to ignore the typical reality television NDA in favor of discussing his audition process on late night TV … but now we know the 17 other everyday Americans (and one Canadian) who will be battling him for that $1 million prize.

Plus, Emmy nominee Probst already promised that the upcoming milestone 50th season will consist of fan-favorite returners, meaning the following faces could potentially be all-stars in the making.

Check out the full cast list for “Survivor” Season 47, below:

Teeny Chirichillo, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Teeny Chirichillo, 24

Freelance Writer

Manahawkin, New Jersey

Rome Cooney, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Rome Cooney, 30

E-Sports Commentator

Phoenix, Arizona

Anika Dhar, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Anika Dhar, 26

Marketing Manager

Los Angeles, California

TK Foster, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS TK Foster, 31

Athlete Marketing Manager

Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Tiyana Hallums, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Tiyana Hallums, 27

Flight Attendant

Aiea, Hawai’i

Rachel Lamont, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Rachel Lamont, 34

Graphic Designer

Southfield, Michigan

Jon Lovett, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Jon Lovett, 42

Podcast Host

Los Angeles, California

Genevieve Mushaluk, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Genevieve Mushaluk, 33

Corporate Lawyer

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Gabe Ortis, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Gabe Ortis, 26

Radio Show Host

Baltimore, Maryland

Kishan Patel, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Kishan Patel, 28

ER Doctor

San Francisco, California

Sam Phalen, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Sam Phalen, 24

Sports Reporter

Nashville, Tennessee

Kyle Rhen, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Kyle Rhen Ostwald, 31

Construction Worker

Cheboygan, Michigan

Andy Rueda, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Andy Rueda, 31

AI Research Assistant

Brooklyn, New York

Sue Smey, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Sue Smey, 59

Flight School Owner

Putnam Valley, New York

Caroline Vidmar, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Caroline Vidmar, 27

Strategy Consultant

Chicago, Illinois

Aysha Welch, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Aysha Welch, 32

IT Consultant

Houston, Texas

Sierra Wright, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Sierra Wright, 27

Nurse

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Sol Yi, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS Sol Yi, 43

Medical Device Sales

Norwalk, Connecticut

That’s how they do it on “Survivor.”

“Survivor” Season 47’s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. 90-minute episodes will then air subsequent Wednesdays, with new episodes streaming immediately afterward on Paramount+.