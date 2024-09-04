‘Survivor’ Season 47: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

Survivors ready?
For the 15th straight season, Jeff Probst and team are returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for Season 47 of “Survivor.” Two weeks ahead of the two-hour premiere, CBS released the official cast list for the next 18 contestants who will be marooned into three tribes as they compete for the title of Sole Survivor.
For whatever reason, “Pod Save America” cohost Jon Lovett has been allowed to ignore the typical reality television NDA in favor of discussing his audition process on late night TV … but now we know the 17 other everyday Americans (and one Canadian) who will be battling him for that $1 million prize.
Plus, Emmy nominee Probst already promised that the upcoming milestone 50th season will consist of fan-favorite returners, meaning the following faces could potentially be all-stars in the making.
Check out the full cast list for “Survivor” Season 47, below:
Teeny Chirichillo, 24
Freelance Writer
Manahawkin, New Jersey
Rome Cooney, 30
E-Sports Commentator
Phoenix, Arizona
Anika Dhar, 26
Marketing Manager
Los Angeles, California
TK Foster, 31
Athlete Marketing Manager
Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Tiyana Hallums, 27
Flight Attendant
Aiea, Hawai’i
Rachel Lamont, 34
Graphic Designer
Southfield, Michigan
Jon Lovett, 42
Podcast Host
Los Angeles, California
Genevieve Mushaluk, 33
Corporate Lawyer
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Gabe Ortis, 26
Radio Show Host
Baltimore, Maryland
Kishan Patel, 28
ER Doctor
San Francisco, California
Sam Phalen, 24
Sports Reporter
Nashville, Tennessee
Kyle Rhen Ostwald, 31
Construction Worker
Cheboygan, Michigan
Andy Rueda, 31
AI Research Assistant
Brooklyn, New York
Sue Smey, 59
Flight School Owner
Putnam Valley, New York
Caroline Vidmar, 27
Strategy Consultant
Chicago, Illinois
Aysha Welch, 32
IT Consultant
Houston, Texas
Sierra Wright, 27
Nurse
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Sol Yi, 43
Medical Device Sales
Norwalk, Connecticut
That’s how they do it on “Survivor.”
“Survivor” Season 47’s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. 90-minute episodes will then air subsequent Wednesdays, with new episodes streaming immediately afterward on Paramount+.
