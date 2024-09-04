‘Survivor’ Season 47: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

Jeff Probst returns to host the two-hour premiere Sept. 18 on CBS

"Survivor 47" cast, Robert Voets/CBS
"Survivor 47" cast, Robert Voets/CBS

Survivors ready?

For the 15th straight season, Jeff Probst and team are returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for Season 47 of “Survivor.” Two weeks ahead of the two-hour premiere, CBS released the official cast list for the next 18 contestants who will be marooned into three tribes as they compete for the title of Sole Survivor.

For whatever reason, “Pod Save America” cohost Jon Lovett has been allowed to ignore the typical reality television NDA in favor of discussing his audition process on late night TV … but now we know the 17 other everyday Americans (and one Canadian) who will be battling him for that $1 million prize.

Plus, Emmy nominee Probst already promised that the upcoming milestone 50th season will consist of fan-favorite returners, meaning the following faces could potentially be all-stars in the making.

Read Next
'Survivor' Season 46 Winner Revealed: Which Castaway Claimed the $1 Million Prize?

Check out the full cast list for “Survivor” Season 47, below:

Teeny Chirichillo, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Teeny Chirichillo, 24
Freelance Writer
Manahawkin, New Jersey

Rome Cooney, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Rome Cooney, 30
E-Sports Commentator
Phoenix, Arizona

Anika Dhar, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Anika Dhar, 26
Marketing Manager
Los Angeles, California

TK Foster, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

TK Foster, 31
Athlete Marketing Manager
Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Tiyana Hallums, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Tiyana Hallums, 27
Flight Attendant
Aiea, Hawai’i

Rachel Lamont, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Rachel Lamont, 34
Graphic Designer
Southfield, Michigan

Jon Lovett, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Jon Lovett, 42
Podcast Host
Los Angeles, California

Genevieve Mushaluk, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Genevieve Mushaluk, 33
Corporate Lawyer
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Gabe Ortis, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Gabe Ortis, 26
Radio Show Host
Baltimore, Maryland

Kishan Patel, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Kishan Patel, 28
ER Doctor
San Francisco, California

Sam Phalen, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Sam Phalen, 24
Sports Reporter
Nashville, Tennessee

Kyle Rhen, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Kyle Rhen Ostwald, 31
Construction Worker
Cheboygan, Michigan

Andy Rueda, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Andy Rueda, 31
AI Research Assistant
Brooklyn, New York

Sue Smey, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Sue Smey, 59
Flight School Owner
Putnam Valley, New York

Caroline Vidmar, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Caroline Vidmar, 27
Strategy Consultant
Chicago, Illinois

Aysha Welch, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Aysha Welch, 32
IT Consultant
Houston, Texas

Sierra Wright, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Sierra Wright, 27
Nurse
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Sol Yi, “Survivor 47” – Robert Voets/CBS

Sol Yi, 43
Medical Device Sales
Norwalk, Connecticut

That’s how they do it on “Survivor.”

“Survivor” Season 47’s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. 90-minute episodes will then air subsequent Wednesdays, with new episodes streaming immediately afterward on Paramount+.

Rubina, Ainsley and Julie Chen-Moonves, "Big Brother 26" (CBS)
Read Next
'Big Brother 26' Unleashes Another America's Vote Twist: Here's How the AI Instigator Works

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.