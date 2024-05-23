‘Survivor’ Season 46 Winner Revealed: Which Castaway Claimed the $1 Million Prize?

Charlie Davis, Maria Shrime Gonzalez, Ben Katzman, Kenzie Petty and Liz Wilcox compete head-to-head in the finale

“My Messy, Sweet Little Friend” – Idol fever strikes the NuiNui beach and launches a massive hunt for the last hidden immunity idol of the season. With the end of the game in sight, castaways begin to question whether their resumes are enough to win the title of Sole Survivor. Then, in a test of precision, castaways compete for immunity and a spot in the final six, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Q Burdette, Liz Wilcox, Venus Vafa, Charlie Davis, Kenzie Veurink, Ben Katzman, and Maria Gonzalez. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

“Survivor” Season 46 has found its winner.

After a season full of twists and turns, the jury crowned the “sole survivor” as Kenzie Petty, who has claimed the CBS competition show’s grand $1 million cash prize.

Petty, a 29-year-old salon owner from Charlotte, North Carolina, became one of the top five finalists alongside Charlie Davis, a 26-year-old law student from Boston, Massachusetts; Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a 48-year-old parent coach from Dallas, Texas; Ben Katzman, a 31-year-old musician from Miami, Florida; and Liz Wilcox, a 35-year-old marketing strategist from Orlando, Florida.

Survivor
Read Next
'Survivor' Season 46: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

Of the five contestants last standing, Davis, Shrime Gonzalez and Katzman were all a part of the Siga tribe, while Petty was part of the Yanu tribe and Wilcox joined as a part of the Nami.

The winner was crowned during the three-hour Season 46 finale of “Survivor” on Wednesday, which saw the remaining five castaways overcome multiple obstacles and battle it out in the penultimate immunity challenge. After dwindling down to the final three contestants, the sole survivor was crowned.

The Season 46 premiere introduced fans to 18 castaways who would be stranded on the islands of Fiji and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their new physical and social surroundings. After being divided into three tribes of six, one contestant from each tribe was challenged to track down essential camp supplies for their tribe in the two-hour premiere episode.

“Survivor” Season 47 will kick off this fall with 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. while “Survivor” Season 48 is slated to launch in the spring of 2025 with 90-minute episodes in the same timeslot. Jeff Probst will continue to serve as host and executive producer.

“Survivor” Season 46 is now streaming on Paramount+. 

survivor-best-seasons-ranked
Read Next
The Best Seasons of 'Survivor,' Ranked

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.