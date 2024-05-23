“Survivor” Season 46 has found its winner.

After a season full of twists and turns, the jury crowned the “sole survivor” as Kenzie Petty, who has claimed the CBS competition show’s grand $1 million cash prize.

Petty, a 29-year-old salon owner from Charlotte, North Carolina, became one of the top five finalists alongside Charlie Davis, a 26-year-old law student from Boston, Massachusetts; Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a 48-year-old parent coach from Dallas, Texas; Ben Katzman, a 31-year-old musician from Miami, Florida; and Liz Wilcox, a 35-year-old marketing strategist from Orlando, Florida.

Of the five contestants last standing, Davis, Shrime Gonzalez and Katzman were all a part of the Siga tribe, while Petty was part of the Yanu tribe and Wilcox joined as a part of the Nami.

The winner was crowned during the three-hour Season 46 finale of “Survivor” on Wednesday, which saw the remaining five castaways overcome multiple obstacles and battle it out in the penultimate immunity challenge. After dwindling down to the final three contestants, the sole survivor was crowned.

The Season 46 premiere introduced fans to 18 castaways who would be stranded on the islands of Fiji and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their new physical and social surroundings. After being divided into three tribes of six, one contestant from each tribe was challenged to track down essential camp supplies for their tribe in the two-hour premiere episode.

“Survivor” Season 47 will kick off this fall with 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. while “Survivor” Season 48 is slated to launch in the spring of 2025 with 90-minute episodes in the same timeslot. Jeff Probst will continue to serve as host and executive producer.

“Survivor” Season 46 is now streaming on Paramount+.