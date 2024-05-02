New CBS series “NCIS: Origins,” “Matlock,” “Poppa’s House” and the “Young Sheldon” spin-off show are set to lead the network’s fall schedule.

“Poppa’s House,” the new multicam comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., will debut Mondays at 8:30 p.m. following new episodes of “The Neighborhood,” while “NCIS: Origins,” which follows young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and will be narrated by “NCIS” star Mark Harmon, will premiere Mondays at 10:00 p.m. following new episodes of “NCIS” at 9:00 p.m.

The “Young Sheldon” spin-off series, which is now titled “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” will kick off Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. before “Ghosts” airs at 8:30 p.m. New series “Matlock,” which stars Kathy Bates as a firecracker lawyer, will come next on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. and will be followed by the sophomore season of “Elsbeth.”

CBS will also debut a rebooted version of the game show “Hollywood Squares,” which will star Drew Barrymore, in January on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m., the network announced as it unveiled the complete 2024-25 schedule on Thursday. The network also granted a series order to a new “Fire Country” spin-off, which will be led by Morena Baccarin, who was introduced as deputy sheriff Mickey in “Fire Country” Season 2.

The “FBI” franchise will continue to hold down Tuesday primetime, with “FBI” leading the night at 8:00 p.m., followed by “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

For Wednesdays, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach noted the network’s desire to “stabilize Wednesday nights,” noting, “We felt like we were in a position to try new things.” With a new season of “The Amazing Race” being held until the spring, this fall, CBS is opting for hour-and-a-half episodes of “Survivor” Season 47, which will feature an all-star cast and lead the night at 8:00 p.m., as well as longer episodes for new series “The Summit.”

The network will sandwich new seasons of “Survivor” — which will return in the spring alongside a new season of “The Amazing Race” — with Wednesday nights filled with game shows, including a lineup of “The Price is Right at Night,” “Raid the Cage” and “Hollywood Squares.”

Friday’s primetime will see the return of “S.W.A.T.” at 8:00 p.m., and will be followed by “Fire Country” at 9:00 p.m., while the final eight episodes of “Blue Bloods” debut at 10:00 p.m. on Fridays.

“Tracker,” which has proved to be a ratings hit following its post-Super Bowl debut, has been moved up from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays, and will be followed by “The Equalizer” at 9 p.m. Following football season, “Watson,” which stars Morris Chestnut as a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives solving medical mysteries, will debut at 10:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The news comes as CBS closes out the spring season as the most-watched primetime broadcast network for the 16th consecutive season, breaking the record for the longest winning streak, which was also held by CBS.

Amid the launch of new series “Tracker,” “NCIS: Sydney” and “Elsbeth,” CBS’ spring primetime is currently averaging 5.59 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures. The network is outpacing NBC, which is averaging 5.01 million viewers; ABC, which scored an average viewership of 4.29 million; and Fox, which brought in 3.35 million viewers on average.

The lineup announcement also comes ahead of a potential IATSE strike this summer, with Reisenbach noting the network has contingency plans in case a potential work stoppage does occur. She said that production on “Poppa’s House” and “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” is not slated to begin until the summer, but “Matlock” will have a few episodes completed by then.

“We are very hopeful that it won’t happen,” CBS Entertainment president and CEO George Cheeks said in the press conference. “We’re very leaned in and we really hope that we don’t get to that place. There’s a lot of good signs … but we recognize it’s a challenging environment, and we’re really, really hopeful that parties come together and find reasonable solutions.”

For CBS’ full lineup for the 2024-25 season, see below:

Monday

8:00 p.m. – “The Neighborhood” Season 7

8:30 p.m. – “Poppa’s House” (new series)

9:00 p.m. – “NCIS” Season 22

10:00 p.m. – “NCIS: Origins” (new series)

Tuesday

8:00 p.m. – “FBI”

9:00 p.m. – “FBI: International”

10:00 p.m. – “FBI: Most Wanted”

Wednesday

Fall

8:00-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor” Season 47

9:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m. – “The Summit” (new series)

January

8:00 p.m. – “The Price is Right at Night”

9:00 p.m. – “Raid the Cage”

10:00 p.m. – “Hollywood Squares” (new reboot series)

Spring

8:00-9:30 p.m. – “Survivor” Season 48

9:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m. – “The Amazing Race”

Thursday

8:00 p.m. – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” (new series)

8:30 p.m. – “Ghosts”

9:00 p.m. – “Matlock” (new series)

10:00 p.m. – “Elsbeth” Season 2

Friday

Fall

8:00 p.m. – “S.W.A.T.”

9:00 p.m. – “Fire Country”

10:00 p.m. – “Blue Bloods”

Spring

8:00 p.m. – “NCIS: Sydney”

9:00 p.m. – “Fire Country”

10:00 p.m. – “S.W.A.T.”

Saturday

8:00 p.m. – CBS dramas rebroadcasts

9:00 p.m. – CBS dramas rebroadcasts

10:00 p.m. – “48 Hours”

Sunday