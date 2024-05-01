After last week’s news that CBS would not be renewing “NCIS: Hawai’i’” for Season 4, series star Vanessa Lachey lamented that the spinoff isn’t ending without a proper goodbye.”

Instead, the Season 3 finale, which airs Monday, May 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS will also serve as the series’ finale. “I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t,” she wrote on Instagram on Instagram on Wednesday.

“As I sat here today, knowing our show is over, I turned to [the ocean] … what do we do now… She answered with ease. Just as the air hits the water & the water hits the land, the waves connect to the shore, some with a huge impact, then… it goes back out. You see… we aren’t meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time,” Lachey also wrote in her post, which contains a video shot in the spot where she filmed the show’s first episode.

Just days before the news of the cancellation, Lachey celebrated becoming the first woman to lead an “NCIS” series as the franchise, which once included “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans,” hit its 1000th episode. Actor LL Cool J moved to the Hawai’i-set series after the “LA” series wrapped in 2023.

“I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!”

She signed the post, “In Hawai’i we don’t say ‘Good-Bye,’ we say ‘A Hui Hou.’ It means ‘until we meet again.’ To you all & especially the beloved fans… A Hui Hou.”

Lachey still hosts Netflix’s reality dating show “Love is Blind” along with husband Nick Lachey.

CBS also pulled the plug on the female-led series “CSI: Vegas” and “So Help Me Todd,” but opted to renew “Elsbeth” and “The Equalizer.”