‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at CBS

“NCIS: Hawai’i” will not be returning to CBS.

The “NCIS” spin-off series, which stars Vanessa Lachey as special agent-in-charge Jane Tennant, has been canceled by the network after three seasons, TheWrap has learned. The news comes as “NCIS: Hawai’i” rolls out its third — and now final — season, with the series finale set to air on Monday, May 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The drama series, which first launched in September 2021, follows Lachey’s Jane as the first female special agent-in-charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, who leads her team of specialists as they investigate high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island.

In addition to Lachey, regular cast members includes Alex Tarrant as Kai, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, Kian Talan as Alex Tennant. After appearing in the Season 2 finale and reprising his role as Sam Hanna from “NCIS: Los Angeles,” LL Cool J joined the third season as a recurring guest star.

The cancellation follows recent renewals for the “NCIS” franchise, including flagship series “NCIS,” which was renewed for a 22nd season, as well as “NCIS: Sydney” — the “NCIS” franchise’s first international installment — which was granted a sophomore season scored from both CBS and Paramount+ Australia.

Despite the cancellation of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” the “NCIS” franchise will soon expand again with a new CBS prequel series surrounding young Leroy Jethro Gibbs titled “NCIS: Origins,” which will star Austin Stowell and be narrated by “NCIS” star Mark Harmon. The new show, which received a series order in January, is slated for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

In February, Paramount+ also ordered a new “NCIS” spin-off series centered on franchise favorites Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, which will see Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly reunite on screen for the first time in 10 years. The new series is set to begin filming in Europe later this year, and will stand as the only female-led “NCIS” show following the cancellation of “NCIS: Hawai’i.”