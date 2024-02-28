‘NCIS’ Spin-Off Led by Ziva and Tony Ordered at Paramount+

Paramount+ has ordered a “NCIS” spin-off series centered on franchise favorites Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are set to reprise their beloved roles as they reunite for the first time on screen in 10 years. The 10-episode series — title to be announced at a later date — picks up after Ziva’s supposed death, which prompted Tony to leave the NCIS team to raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered to be alive and the pair reunited with their daughter, Tali, in Paris.

The new series starts off with an attack on Tony’s security company, which prompts the family to “go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” according to the official logline.

Weatherly and de Pablo will also executive produce the new show alongside John McNamara, who also serves as showrunner and wrote the premiere episode. Additional EPs include Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals. The series is produced by CBS Studios and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” Weatherly and de Pablo said in a statement. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

Production on the new series is slated to begin later this year in Europe.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into the ‘NCIS’ universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles,” McNamara added. “Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

The new spin-off series expands the “NCIS” franchise and joins the upcoming CBS prequel series surrounding young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, which was ordered to series in January, as well as the franchise’s first international spin-off, “NCIS: Sydney,” which premiered on CBS this fall.

De Pablo is represented by UTA and Entertainment 360 while Weatherly is represented by Anonymous Content, Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.