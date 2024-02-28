“Tulsa King” is set to make its broadcast premiere on CBS this summer.

The Sylvester Stallone-led series will air its first season on CBS ahead of the Season 2 premiere this fall, which will air exclusively on Paramount+. A premiere date and time are yet to be announced.

First launching in November 2022, “Tulsa King” centers on New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) upon his release from a 25-year prison sentence. After being exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dwight realizes his mob family may not have his best interests in mind and slowly builds a new “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish his own criminal empire, according to the official logline.

In addition to Stallone, “Tulsa King” features Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Broadcasting “Tulsa King” on CBS builds upon Paramount Global’s existing strategy to leverage its broadcast, cable and streaming releases across platforms, most notably seen through “Yellowstone” broadcasting its first three seasons on CBS.

While “Yellowstone” first aired on CBS to supplement the network’s strike-impacted fall lineup, the show proved a ratings hit as the show averaged 5.04 million viewers per episode, and has garnered nearly 33 million unique viewers as it aired Sundays on CBS, per Nielsen. CBS subsequently broadcasted the second and third seasons of “Yellowstone,” with the most recent finale airing in January.

“Tulsa King” might similarly draw ratings success for CBS, as the Taylor Sheridan show ranks as Paramount+’s second most-watched series of all-time, behind only “1923.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “Tulsa King” is executive produced by Sheridan and Terence Winter, with Season 1 EPs also including Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

Season 1 of “Tulsa King” is streaming on Paramount+.