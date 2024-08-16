‘Big Brother 26’ Unleashes Another America’s Vote Twist: Here’s How the AI Instigator Works

Following in the footsteps of this season’s America’s Veto and Deepfake HoH upgrades, “Big Brother 26” is ready to unleash another twist on the unsuspecting houseguests.

Ainsley first teased the AI Instigator power during Tuesday’s special recap episode with past winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains and Cody Calafiore, saying, “One thing I have learned is that America loves impacting the game. I am giving America another game-changing decision to make.”

CBS reported that 5 million votes were cast for America’s Veto last week, ultimately putting Quinn on the block — and now, America will get two new chances to impact the game (additionally, Wednesday’s episode averaged 3.19 million viewers, setting a ratings season-high and making it the No. 1 show of the night in adults 25-54).

Fresh off Thursday’s live eviction that saw Makensy win the AI Arena and voluntary pawn Cedric get evicted in a 6-3 blindside against Rubina, TheWrap can offer some details about how the AI Instigator power will work. Essentially, it’s a combination of three past twists: America’s Player, Team America and the Saboteur.

Starting Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, America will have one week to vote for a houseguest to become the AI Instigator, with 10 votes per day. Voting is open through Thursday, Aug. 22, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

The elected houseguest will be revealed on Sunday, Aug. 25 — unless they’re evicted next week? — and must “instigate chaos by spreading misinformation about their housemates using their AI Avatars,” similar to how Quinn more or less controlled AI Angela this week.

A second vote will then be implemented to award the instigator with a cash prize of between $5-$20K depending on how well they live up to expectations.

But first, an endurance challenge will take place in the backyard deep into Thursday night to determine the next Head of Household. And as always, expect the unexpected.

“Big Brother” airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. ~24/7 Live Feeds can be viewed on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.