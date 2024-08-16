‘Big Brother 26’ Unleashes Another America’s Vote Twist: Here’s How the AI Instigator Works

Now that Makensy and Quinn have used their respective America’s Veto and Deepfake HoH upgrades, Ainsley brings another secret power into the game

Rubina, Ainsley and Julie Chen-Moonves, "Big Brother 26" (CBS)
Rubina, Ainsley and Julie Chen-Moonves, "Big Brother 26" (CBS)

Following in the footsteps of this season’s America’s Veto and Deepfake HoH upgrades, “Big Brother 26” is ready to unleash another twist on the unsuspecting houseguests.

Ainsley first teased the AI Instigator power during Tuesday’s special recap episode with past winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains and Cody Calafiore, saying, “One thing I have learned is that America loves impacting the game. I am giving America another game-changing decision to make.”

CBS reported that 5 million votes were cast for America’s Veto last week, ultimately putting Quinn on the block — and now, America will get two new chances to impact the game (additionally, Wednesday’s episode averaged 3.19 million viewers, setting a ratings season-high and making it the No. 1 show of the night in adults 25-54).

Alan Cumming
Read Next
'The Traitors' Scores Renewals for Seasons 4 and 5 at Peacock

Fresh off Thursday’s live eviction that saw Makensy win the AI Arena and voluntary pawn Cedric get evicted in a 6-3 blindside against Rubina, TheWrap can offer some details about how the AI Instigator power will work. Essentially, it’s a combination of three past twists: America’s Player, Team America and the Saboteur.

Starting Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, America will have one week to vote for a houseguest to become the AI Instigator, with 10 votes per day. Voting is open through Thursday, Aug. 22, at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

The elected houseguest will be revealed on Sunday, Aug. 25 — unless they’re evicted next week? — and must “instigate chaos by spreading misinformation about their housemates using their AI Avatars,” similar to how Quinn more or less controlled AI Angela this week.

A second vote will then be implemented to award the instigator with a cash prize of between $5-$20K depending on how well they live up to expectations.

But first, an endurance challenge will take place in the backyard deep into Thursday night to determine the next Head of Household. And as always, expect the unexpected.

“Big Brother” airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. ~24/7 Live Feeds can be viewed on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

"Big Brother 26" (CBS)
Read Next
'Big Brother 26' Activates Game-Changing America's Veto Power: Here's How It Works | Video

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.