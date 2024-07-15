‘Big Brother’ Reveals Houseguests for Season 26

The competition series premieres with a two-night event Wednesday and Thursday on CBS and Paramount+

Big Brother Season 26 House Guests (Courtesy of CBS)

“Big Brother” has unveiled its 16 new houseguests for Season 26, which will premiere as a two-night event on July 17 and 18 on CBS and live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET.

The summer reality TV show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.

In Season 26, the houseguests will experience jaw-dropping surprises as “BB AI” takes over the house. It also marks the first time where the cast will have the power to vote in a 17th competitor (in the American version, that is).

Meet the Season 26 houseguests, below:

Angela Murray, 50-year-old real estate agent

Brooklyn Rivera, 34-year-old business administrator

Cam Sullivan-Brown, 25-year-old physical therapist

Cedric Hodges, 21-year-old former marine

Chelsie Baham, 27-year-old nonprofit director

Joseph Rodriguez, 30-year-old video store clerk

Kenney Kelley, 52-year-old former undercover cop

Kimo Apaka, 35-year-old mattress sales rep

Leah Peters, 26-year-old VIP cocktail server

Lisa Weintraub, 33-year-old celebrity chef

Makensey Manbeck, 22-year-old construction project manager

Matt Hardeman, 25-year-old tech sales rep

Quinn Martin, 25-year-old nurse recruiter

Rubina Bernabe, 35-year-old event bartender

T’kor Clottey, 23-year-old crochet business owner

Tucker Des Lauriers, 30-year-old marketing and sales executive

The series is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream “Big Brother” live via their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Pluto TV will also offer a dedicated category titled “Big Brother Live” on July 18, hosting five distinct Pop-Up channels, each with dedicated live feeds. 

Following the two-night premiere, “Big Brother” will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, featuring live eviction episodes hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

