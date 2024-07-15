‘Big Brother’ Reveals Houseguests for Season 26

“Big Brother” has unveiled its 16 new houseguests for Season 26, which will premiere as a two-night event on July 17 and 18 on CBS and live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET.

The summer reality TV show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.

In Season 26, the houseguests will experience jaw-dropping surprises as “BB AI” takes over the house. It also marks the first time where the cast will have the power to vote in a 17th competitor (in the American version, that is).

Meet the Season 26 houseguests, below:

Angela Murray, 50-year-old real estate agent Brooklyn Rivera, 34-year-old business administrator Cam Sullivan-Brown, 25-year-old physical therapist Cedric Hodges, 21-year-old former marine Chelsie Baham, 27-year-old nonprofit director Joseph Rodriguez, 30-year-old video store clerk Kenney Kelley, 52-year-old former undercover cop Kimo Apaka, 35-year-old mattress sales rep Leah Peters, 26-year-old VIP cocktail server Lisa Weintraub, 33-year-old celebrity chef Makensey Manbeck, 22-year-old construction project manager Matt Hardeman, 25-year-old tech sales rep Quinn Martin, 25-year-old nurse recruiter Rubina Bernabe, 35-year-old event bartender T’kor Clottey, 23-year-old crochet business owner Tucker Des Lauriers, 30-year-old marketing and sales executive

The series is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream “Big Brother” live via their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Pluto TV will also offer a dedicated category titled “Big Brother Live” on July 18, hosting five distinct Pop-Up channels, each with dedicated live feeds.

Following the two-night premiere, “Big Brother” will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, featuring live eviction episodes hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.