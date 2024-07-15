‘Terminator Zero’ Teases Judgement Day in First Apocalyptic Trailer | Video

The Terminator promised he’d be back – and he is. Netflix is teasing a tense apocalyptic return to this world with the first trailer for “Terminator Zero,” its upcoming animated series set in the “Terminator” universe that will premiere on Judgement Day, aka August 29.

This teaser debuts Eiko, voiced by “House of the Dragon” star Sonoya Mizuno, a resistance fighter who is sent back in time to stop Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. “You can’t see it yet, but you’ve been on a collision course your entire life. There’s no going back, not really. It will never, ever stop,” Eiko ominously says in the teaser.

As she gives her warning, the trailer jumps between creepy shots of terminators repairing themselves, explosions and gunfire. “There’s only one thing standing between you and him — me,” Eiko says in the teaser’s final tense moment. Watch the full video above.

“Terminator Zero” takes place between two timelines: 2022, when a future war between humans and machines has been waged for decades, and 1997, the year that an AI known as Skynet has gained self-awareness and has started its war against humanity. The series follows Eiko, a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity and protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee (voiced by André Holland), who is working on a new AI system that will compete with Skynet. As Malcom battles with the moral implications of his invention, he will be hunted by an assassin from the future.

In addition to Mizuno and Holland, “Terminator Zero” stars Timothy Olyphant (Terminator), Rosario Dawson (Kokoro) and Ann Dowd (The Prophet). The eight-episode series comes from director Masashi Kudo, who is best known for his work on the anime and manga “Bleach.” Mattson Tomlin (“Project Power,” “The Batman II”) serves as the series’ showrunner, executive producer and writer.

Other executive producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger from Skydance. The original is produced by the animation studio Production IG.