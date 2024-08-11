‘Avatar’ Land Inspired by Sequels Coming to Disney’s California Adventure

The west coast is about to experience the world of James Cameron’s “Avatar.” A new land, themed around two of the three most successful movies of all time, is headed for Disney California Adventure.

Josh D’Amaro, the head of Disney Experiences, made the announcement at D23.

Imagineer Ali Rubinstein said about the new land, “We are taking our guests to a whole new location on Pandora. As you know, our land in Florida is set in a rainforest amongst the floating mountains, which feels like we’re stepping into the first ‘Avatar’ film. For our new destination we are inspired by the second movie and the upcoming ‘Fire and Ash’ and future ‘Avatar’ films. It will be at a scale and at a level that is worthy of these epic stories. An innovative new attraction will bring all the action, all the excitement of ‘Avatar’ in a new and thrilling way.”

Rubinstein continued: “Along the way we’ll discover dense forests, taking all the way to the wide open seas of Pandora. But while this world can be beautiful, if we lose our way, it can also be dangerous. This is going to be a dynamic, intense, emotional experience on a grand scale. We know all our guests are going to love.”

