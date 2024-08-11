‘Avatar’ Land Inspired by Sequels Coming to Disney’s California Adventure

It will be a new experience different from the Florida land

disneyland-avatar-land
A conceptual rendering of the new "Avatar"-themed land at Disneyland (Walt Disney Imagineering)

The west coast is about to experience the world of James Cameron’s “Avatar.” A new land, themed around two of the three most successful movies of all time, is headed for Disney California Adventure.

Josh D’Amaro, the head of Disney Experiences, made the announcement at D23.

Imagineer Ali Rubinstein said about the new land, “We are taking our guests to a whole new location on Pandora. As you know, our land in Florida is set in a rainforest amongst the floating mountains, which feels like we’re stepping into the first ‘Avatar’ film. For our new destination we are inspired by the second movie and the upcoming ‘Fire and Ash’ and future ‘Avatar’ films. It will be at a scale and at a level that is worthy of these epic stories. An innovative new attraction will bring all the action, all the excitement of ‘Avatar’ in a new and thrilling way.”

Rubinstein continued: “Along the way we’ll discover dense forests, taking all the way to the wide open seas of Pandora. But while this world can be beautiful, if we lose our way, it can also be dangerous. This is going to be a dynamic, intense, emotional experience on a grand scale. We know all our guests are going to love.”

More to come …

avatar-the-way-of-water
Read Next
'Avatar 3' Gets a Title: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.