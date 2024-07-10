‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Renewed for Season 10 Premiering in 2025

It’s not the end of the road for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The beach-set “Bachelor” spin-off was officially renewed for Season 10 by ABC, which is set to premiere in 2025, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour.

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 premiered in September 2023 and featured alum from Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” including Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant and Aaron Schwartzman, as well as contestants from Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor,” including Greer Blitzer, Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell, Cat Wong, Olivia Lewis and Mercedes Northup.

Season 10 will likely pull its beach-goers from both Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” which premiered in January 2024, as well as Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which recently premiered on July 8.

With just a year gap in between Season 8’s debut in September 2022 and Season 9’s premiere in September 2023, “Bachelor in Paradise” took a pause this year as the franchise focused on debuting its “Golden” iterations, which had been in the works for years.

The inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which was led by 71-year-old Gerry Turner, debuted alongside “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 in September 2023 and immediately captured the hearts of “Bachelor” nation and beyond. By February 2024, ABC announced the official green light for “The Golden Bachelorette,” which will be led by “Golden Bachelor” alum Joan Vassos.

Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette” debuts Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Beginning Oct. 9, “The Golden Bachelorette” will air from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET before new episodes of “Abbott Elementary” Season 4.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.