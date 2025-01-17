Where Was Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’ Filmed?

If you’ve missed seeing Cameron Diaz play a secret agent who can take out several armed assailants all on her own, then good news — “Back in Action” might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Now streaming on Netflix, the film tells the story of a pair of spies, Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx). During a mission, they learn they’re going to be having a baby so, when that mission goes sideways, they jump at the opportunity to fake their own deaths to get and lead normal lives.

They successfully hide for about 15 years, and even have another kid, before they blow their cover. Why? Well, when their oldest goes to an illicit club with a fake ID and some overly handsy men try to keep her from leaving, Emily and Matt spring into action and beat the men down, literally.

But, because this is 2025, their stunt quickly goes viral, and they’re found by their enemies almost immediately.

The good(ish) news is, Matt had a feeling they might someday need some leverage, so he secretly kept and hid the item that they were tasked with retrieving on their last mission. But he hid it at Emily’s mom’s house — in London.

Did “Back in Action” actually film in London?

Indeed, the production really went across the pond, though of course, not everything was filmed on location. The credits note that much of the movie was made at Shepperton Studios in London.

Did they film anywhere else?

It appears so! The credits also give thanks the Georgia Film Office, and call out the Canadian Film or Video production services tax credit, specifically highlighting Quebec.

The film also extends thanks to the Republic of Slovenia. So, presumably, some scenes were shot in each of those locations as well.

“Back in Action” is now streaming on Netflix.