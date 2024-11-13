‘Bad Sisters’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

The “Bad Sisters” are back for a second round.

After a two-year time jump, the Garvey sisters were placed back under investigation when new evidence in the “accidental death” of Grace’s husband was revealed. The new trailer for “Bad Sisters” season 2 even hinted at a potential stabbing, another dead body and more secrets.

The BAFTA Award-winning series is executive produced by Sharon Horgan (who also stars as the oldest sister Eva Garvey), Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford for Merman. Dearbhla Walsh also serves as an executive producer and director.

The first season of “Bad Sisters” earned two BAFTA Award wins, one for Best Drama Series and another for Best Supporting Actress for Duff. Additionally, the series won a Peabody and was nominated for four Emmy Awards.

Here’s all you need to know in order to watch the latest season of “Bad Sisters”:

When does “Bad Sisters” premiere?

The Apple TV+ original series will return to the streamer on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 12 a.m. PT.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The second season of “Bad Sisters” will premiere weekly on Wednesdays in the run-up to Christmas, but the first two episodes will be released together Nov. 13.

See the full episode release schedule here:

Episode 1: “Good Sisters” – Nov. 13

Episode 2: “Penance” – Nov. 13

Episode 3: “Missing” – Nov. 20

Episode 4: “Person of Interest” – Nov. 27

Episode 5: “Boom” – Dec. 4

Episode 6: “Who by Water” – Dec. 11

Episode 7: “How to Pick a Prick” – Dec. 18

Episode 8: “Cliff Hanger” – Dec. 23

What is “Bad Sisters” season 2 about?

Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the Garvey sisters have not yet escaped the secrets of their past. When new evidence resurfaces, the five sisters are thrust back into the spotlight, and they must determine who they can really trust.

Fiona Shaw plays a nosy new character in the second season, who is onto Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), even telling her in church that she knows what she did to her deceased husband.

Who stars in “Bad Sisters”?

All five of the Garvey sisters will return for the second season — Sharon Horgan as Eva, Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka.

Other featured new and returning cast members this season include Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon and Justine Mitchell.

Watch a sneak peek of Season 2 here: