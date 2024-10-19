Barack Obama Imagines if He Stopped a Town Hall to Play Music Like Trump: ‘Our Playlist Would Probably Be Better’ | Video

Barack Obama on Friday reminded rallygoers in Tucson, Arizona about Donald Trump’s odd behavior at a town hall where the GOP candidate stopped and swayed to music for 30 minutes.

“The point of a town hall meeting is to take questions. He just decided, ‘You know what, I’m going to stop taking questions,’ and then he’s swaying. Can you imagine if I did that?” he asked the crowd of Kamala Harris supporters, who laughed.

He then added the kicker, “Our playlist would probably be better.”

In addition to “YMCA,” which The Village People have previously tried to block the politician from using, Trump’s playlist ranged from “God Bless America” to Guns N’ Roses’ rock ballad “November Rain.”

That long list of artists who have publicly stated that they do not approve of the former president using their music, includes the estate of Isaac Hayes, The White Stripes, Twisted Sister, the family of Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones and, most recently, Rufus Wainwright.

Wainwright condemned Trump’s use of his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” song during a recent town hall, calling the embattled politician’s move “the height of blasphemy.”

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy,” a statement shared on Wainwright’s Instagram page read Tuesday, referring to Trump’s gathering in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

“Wainwright, who is supporting Kamala Harris, was horrified upon learning of this and today issues this statement,”the statement continued.

The musician wrote on Instagram why the 1984 song Cohen means to much to him: “It has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance.”