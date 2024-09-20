Barry Diller Says ‘Rotten Person’ Donald Trump Needs to Be ‘Pushed Into the Dust Heap of History’

IAC Chairman Barry Diller on Friday said he hopes Kamala Harris easily beats Donald Trump — who Diller said is “arguably a rotten person” — in the 2024 election, because he feels it would be “extraordinarily healthy” for the nation.

“I want Donald Trump pushed into the dust heap of history. I don’t want a contested election, in any way,” Diller said.

His comments came during FT’s Business of Entertainment Summit in West Hollywood, Calif.

Diller, whose media conglomerate includes outlets like People Magazine and The Daily Beast, said he wants the race to be a blowout for Harris, because it would symbolize a “repudiation” of Trump.

“I think that would be extraordinarily healthy [for America],” Diller added.

He then ripped “plutocrats” who vote based solely on policies, and “refuse to talk about the character” of the candidates.

Diller’s comments come less than a week after the second person in three months attempted to assassinate the former president at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Trump later went on Greg Gutfeld’s show this week, where he quipped “I always said golf was a very dangerous game.”

On Thursday night, Oprah Winfrey hosted a town hall in support of Harris that included cameos from celebrities like Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, and Meryl Streep.

Diller’s support for Harris comes after he said he would no longer support President Joe Biden’s reelection earlier this summer.